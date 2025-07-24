Collin Morikawa 'Stars' in 'Happy Gilmore 2'
Cal graduate Collin Morikawa has not had much luck on the golf course recently, but now he has taken his talent to the big screen and is a movie star.
All right, that’s an overstatement, but he will make his cinema debut in Happy Gilmore 2, the Adam Sandler vehicle that premiers on Netflix on Friday, July 25. So it will be on a slightly smaller screen.
Actually, Morikawa is one of several former and current professional golfers, including Scottie Scheffler, that will make appearances in the movie. Morikawa reportedly is in the Gold Jacket scene, and if you pay close attention in the trailer below, you can catch Morikawa and Xander Schauffele wearing the gold jackets. They appear for less than a second midway through the trailer, so don’t blink.
Morikawa’s starring role actually came in a crossover advertisement for US Bank and Happy Gilmore 2. His over-the-top bull dance is the stuff of legends, a performance that would make Robert De Niro jealous.
Morikawa reportedly agreed to be part of the movie immediately after being asked.
"They reached out to a bunch of golfers, our agents got to us, and it was an immediate yes," Morikawa told FOX Business. "For how iconic ‘Happy Gilmore’ was and is, the thought of being in any part of the movie would be special."
He even posted his so-called audition tape on his Twitter page:
Morikawa is not playing in this week’s 3M Open, but two other former Cal golfers are – Max Homa and Byeong Hun An.
The uncertainty for Morikawa is the identity of his next caddie. Currently ranked No. 6 in the world, Morikawa missed the cut at both the Scottish Open and The Open with Billy Foster carrying his bag. But Foster was only scheduled to caddie for Morikawa in the two events in the United Kingdom, so presumably Morikawa will have his fifth caddie since April at his next event..
