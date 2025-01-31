Cal Sports Report

Collin Morikawa Starts Fast, Fades to 36th at AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

The Cal grad was at 6 under before three straight bogeys dropped him out of the lead

Jeff Faraudo

Collin Morikawa
Collin Morikawa / Kyle Terada-Imagn Images
After making birdies on six of his first 11 holes to share the early first-round lead at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Collin Morikawa gave most of it back.

The 27-year-old Cal grad strung together three consecutive bogeys and finished Thursday with with a 3-under 69 at Spyglass Hill, leaving him in a 16-way tie for 36th place, five strokes off the lead.

Morikawa had a better day than either of the other two former Golden Bears in the field.

Max Homa, 34, sprinkled three birdies and two bogeys in his round for a 1-under 71. Homa is seven strokes off the lead and part off an eight-way tie for 61st place.

Byeong Hu An spent most of his round trying to recover from a double-bogey 6 on the second hole. An also wound up at 1-under 71 and tied for 61st. The 33-year-old South Korean birdied two of the final four holes and resides seven strokes behind first-round leader Russell Henley.

Morikawa, playing the AT&T for just the second time, began his round on the back nine and had birdies on 11, 12, 15 and 17 before making the turn. After birdies on 1 and 2, he was at minus-6 and at the top of the leaderboard.

But he followed that immediately with bogeys on 3, 4 and 5 before closing his round with pars on the final four holes.

Morikawa tees off on the first hole in the second round Friday at 9:40 a.m.

Henley, a 35-year-old American, had nine birdies and just one bogey to fashion his 8-under round of 64 that left him alone at the top of the field.

Six golfers, including Justin Rose, Viktor Hovland and Sepp Straka, share second place at 7 under after firing 65s. 

Rory McIlroy, the world’s third-ranked player, swished a hole-in-one, knocking his 119-yard tee shot directly into the cup on the par-3 15th hole. It was just the second ace of his PGA Tour career. McIlroy is tied for eighth place after a 6-under 66.

World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler is tied for 15th after a first-round 67.

