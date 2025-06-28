Collin Morikawa Stays Hot With a 68 But Faces Tough Sunday Climb
Collin Morikawa stayed hot in the second round of the Rocket Classic on Saturday. But no one at the Detroit Golf Club was hotter than 20-year-old Aldrich Potgieter of South Africa.
Morikawa enters Sunday’s final round in contention after shooting a 4-under par 68 to move up to a share of eighth place when this story was published.
The 28-year-old Cal grad, seeking his first PGA Tour victory since October 2023, carded a bogey-free 64 in Friday’s second round to climb from 58th place to a share of eighth.
Potgeiter, who missed the cut in nine of his previous 13 events this year, made five consecutive birdies at one point and had seven birdies on t4he way to a 7-under score through 13 holes that had him three strokes up on the field at minus-19.
He shot a sizzling 6-under 30 over the first nine holes.
Morikawa, playing with a new caddie and a new putter this week, made birdies on Nos. 2, 7, 9 and 11 and played 44 consecutive holes without a bogey before making one on the par-3 15th hole. But he recovered to card a birdie on the 16th to get back to 15 under.
Ranked fifth in the world, Morikawa made pars on his final two holes.
Two other former Cal golfers had contrasting days on the course.
Michael Kim shot a 67 with six birdies and moved up from a tie for 64th place to a share of 35th at minus-11 through 54 holes.
Things didn’t go as well for Byeong Hun An, who scuffled to a 75, thanks mostly to a triple-bogey 8 on the par-5 seventh hole. An is tied for 82nd place — third-to-last — at 4 under par after shooting 68 and 69 the first two days.
