Collin Morikawa Tabs a Veteran Caddie For Next 2 Weeks
Collin Morikawa has changed caddies again.
And the 28-year-old Cal graduate is sure to do it at least once more because bringing on veteran Billy Foster to carry his bag reportedly is a two-week arrangement.
Morikawa, ranked fifth in the world but in search of his first victory since winning the ZoZo Championships in Japan in October 2023, will bring Foster aboard for the Genesis Scottish Open this week and The Open a week later at Royal Portrush in Northern Ireland.
The British-based golf website, bunkered.co.uk, was the first to report the news and referred to Foster as “a legendary caddie."
They apparently will pair for only these two events in Europe. Foster, 59, is a native of Yorkshire, England, and has worked as a caddie on various professional tours for 42 years for golfers including Seve Ballesteros, Darren Clarke and Lee Westwood.
He has caddied for 40 tour victories, including for Matt Fitzpatrick’s win at the 2022 U.S. Open. He worked alongside Fitzpatrick for six years before the two split after Fitzpatrick missed the cut at the Players Championship in March.
Foster will be Morikawa’s fourth different caddie this year. He and J.J. Jakovac — his caddie since turning pro in 2019 — went separate ways early this year. Jakovac was paired with Morikawa for all six of his professional triumphs, including the 2020 PGA Championship and the 2021 Open title at Royal St. George’s Golf Club in Sandwich, England.
He moved on to Joe Greiner, Max Homa's former caddie, and they worked together for five events.
“Just because two people are great at what they do doesn’t mean we’re going to be great together,” Morikawa caddie said splitting with Greiner. “I think Joe is an amazing caddie, but I think just the way we kind of saw things or just day-to-day how we kind of went about it, we were just a little bit on a different page.”
Morikawa had former Cal teammate and Korn Ferry Tour player KK Limbhasut assist him two weeks ago at the Rocket Classic in Detroit, where he finished in a tie for eighth. That pairing was always intended as merely a temporary solution.
No word on who Morikawa intends to hire as his caddie going forward.
Besides Morikawa, Cal will be represented at the Scottish Open at the Renaissance Club in North Berwick by Byeong Hun An and Michael Kim. Play begins Thursday.
