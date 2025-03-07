Collin Morikawa Tied for 11th After First Round at Arnold Palmer
Collin Morikawa played a steady first round at the Arnold Palmer Invitational on Thursday, and is tied for 11th place at 1-under 71.
Morikawa had birdies on the third, sixth and seventh holes but bogeys on Nos. 1 and 9 at the Bay Hill Club and Lodge at Orlando Florida. He made par on every hole on the back nine and is four strokes back of first-round leader Wyndham Clark.
Morikawa shares 11th place with Scottie Scheffler, Justin Thomas and Patrick Cantlay.
Ranked No. 5 in the world, the 28-year-old Cal grad has six career PGA Tour victories but is pursuing his first one since the 2023 Zozo Championship.
This is one of the PGA’s signature events with a total purse of $20 million and a first-place payout of $4 million.
Clark made birdies on the 13th, 16th and 17th holes to finish at 5-under 67, overtaking Keegan Bradley, who led much of the day before winding up in a four-way tie for second place at minus-3.
Michael Kim, who has finished in the top-15 in his past four events, was among the 25 leaders until a double-bogey 5 on the par-3 17th hole. He wound up tied for 33rd place at 3-over 75.
The 31-year-old has climbed to a career-best No. 68 in the world rankings and resides in 16th in the FedEx Cup standings Kim tied for sixth a week ago at the Cognizant Classic.
Max Homa is in jeopardy of missing the cut for a third straight tournament after carding a 9-over 81.
Homa, whose world ranking has plummeted to No. 66, doesn’t have a top-10 finish this season. He enters play Friday in 71st place — one spot out of last — and 13 strokes off the lead.
On Thursday, he started with bogeys on the first four holes, had five more bogeys and a double-bogey on the par-3 17th hole. Amidst his struggles, Homa had birdies on Nos. 9 and 11.
Only Cameron Young trails Homa after shooting a 10-over 82 that included triple double bogeys.