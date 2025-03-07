Cal Sports Report

Collin Morikawa Tied for 11th After First Round at Arnold Palmer

Michael Kim also in the mix but two other Cal golfers may miss the cut at Bay Hill in Florida

Jeff Faraudo

Collin Morikawa
Collin Morikawa / Denis Poroy-Imagn Images
In this story:

Collin Morikawa played a steady first round at the Arnold Palmer Invitational on Thursday, and is tied for 11th place at 1-under 71.

Morikawa had birdies on the third, sixth and seventh holes but bogeys on Nos. 1 and 9 at the Bay Hill Club and Lodge at Orlando Florida. He made par on every hole on the back nine and is four strokes back of first-round leader Wyndham Clark.

Morikawa shares 11th place with Scottie Scheffler, Justin Thomas and Patrick Cantlay. 

Ranked No. 5 in the world, the 28-year-old Cal grad has six career PGA Tour victories but is pursuing his first one since the 2023 Zozo Championship.

This is one of the PGA’s signature events with a total purse of $20 million and a first-place payout of $4 million. 

Clark made birdies on the 13th, 16th and 17th holes to finish at 5-under 67, overtaking Keegan Bradley, who led much of the day before winding up in a four-way tie for second place at minus-3.

Michael Kim, who has finished in the top-15 in his past four events, was among the 25 leaders until a double-bogey 5 on the par-3 17th hole. He wound up tied for 33rd place at 3-over 75.

The 31-year-old has climbed to a career-best No. 68 in the world rankings and resides in 16th in the FedEx Cup standings Kim tied for sixth a week ago at the Cognizant Classic.

Max Homa is in jeopardy of missing the cut for a third straight tournament after carding a 9-over 81.

Homa, whose world ranking has plummeted to No. 66, doesn’t have a top-10 finish this season. He enters play Friday in 71st place — one spot out of last — and 13 strokes off the lead.

On Thursday, he started with bogeys on the first four holes, had five more bogeys and a double-bogey on the par-3 17th hole. Amidst his struggles, Homa had birdies on Nos. 9 and 11.

Only Cameron Young trails Homa after shooting a 10-over 82 that included triple double bogeys.

Published |Modified
Jeff Faraudo
JEFF FARAUDO

Jeff Faraudo was a sports writer for Bay Area daily newspapers since he was 17 years old, and was the Oakland Tribune's Cal beat writer for 24 years. He covered eight Final Fours, four NBA Finals and four Summer Olympics. 

Home/Other Sports