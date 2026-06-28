Collin Morikawa Ties Career-Best Round to Challenge for Travelers Title

Former Cal golfer Collin Morikawa had the round of his life on Sunday at the Travelers Championship in Cromwell, Connecticut.

He was nine strokes off the lead when Sunday's final round began, but when he finished the day with a fourth-round score of 9-under-par 61, tying the best round of his career, Morikawa found himself tied for the lead with Scottie Scheffler at 20-under.

The only problem for Morikawa was that Scheffler was only through 12 holes at the time, and Scheffler had improved to 21-under after 13 holes when play was interrupted by a lightning and rain delay when this story was posted.

That forced Morikawa to wait and see how Scheffler finished, but it did not minimize the significance of Morikawa's round. If he winds up winning the event, it would be the second biggest final-round comeback in PGA history, behind only Paul Lawrie's PGA Tour victory when he overcame a 10-stroke deficit in the final round in 1999.

Morikawa had nine birdies and no bogeys for his career-tying round on wet greens. He had birdies on the first, second, fifth, sixth, ninth, 10th, 13th and 16th holes before finishing the day with a birdie putt on No. 18.

What made Morikawa's 9-under round particularly interesting was that it was not the best round of the tournament. Scheffler fired a 10-under-par 60 on Friday in his second round on the TPC River Highlands course.