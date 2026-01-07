SI

PGA Tour Adjusts Controversial Preferred Lies Rule

Revealed by Tour pro Michael Kim, the relief area has been reduced from a full club length to the length of a scorecard when preferred lies are in effect.

Max Schreiber

The PGA Tour has made a rule change for when there are wet conditions.
According to world No. 36 Michael Kim, the PGA Tour is making a rule modification.

When preferred lies (lift, clean and place) are in effect, the relief area has been reduced from a full club length to the length of a scorecard. 

And Kim is a fan of the rule alteration. 

“Experienced it during DP World Tour and thought it was much better,” the 2025 Open de France winner wrote on X. “A full club length can really change the angle of a chip shot sometimes.” 

All scorecards on the PGA Tour are the same length, roughly 12 inches. 

The objective is to “provide fairer outcomes during competitions as the ball will be played from closer to its original spot.”

Also, if a ball is “placed outside of the scorecard length by mistake, it can be corrected without penalty before the next stroke is made.” 

Of course, preferred lies are only in effect when wet conditions negatively impact the course and generate mud. 

When that occurs, players typically don’t mind lift, clean and place, but the club-length rule has been labeled as controversial. 

“I think it’s maybe another discussion whether we are going to have a club length or a scorecard,” Viktor Hovland said on Friday of the 2025 Ryder Cup, when preferred lies were in effect. “Usually, in Europe, we have a scorecard. In the U.S. we have a club length. I think that can maybe influence how we play a little too much, especially around the greens and then in terms of angles and stuff.”

Perhaps the PGA Tour heard Hovland’s criticism. 

Published
Max Schreiber
MAX SCHREIBER

Max Schreiber is a contributor to the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated, covering golf. Before joining SI in October 2024, the Mahwah, N.J., native, worked as an associate editor for the Golf Channel and wrote for RyderCup.com and FanSided. He is a multiplatform producer for Newsday and has a bachelor's in communications and journalism from Quinnipiac University. In his free time, you can find him doing anything regarding the Yankees, Giants, Knicks and Islanders.

