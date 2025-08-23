Could Marcus Semien, Cal's MLB Iron Man, Be Headed to Injured List?
Marcus Semien, the most prolific Cal alum in the major leagues since Jeff Kent retired 17 years ago, sat out the Texas Rangers’ game Friday night after an injury to his left foot he said “felt like I was stepping on knives with every step.”
Semien left Thursday’s game against the Kansas City Royals after fouling a pitch off his left foot in the second inning.
The Berkeley native and 34-year-old second baseman underwent an X-ray, which was negative. Semien had an MRI on Friday afternoon, according to the Dallas Morning News, and he was expected to have more tests going forward.
Although the ailment was first labeled a contusion, Semien described experiencing a compressed ligament under the arch of his foot, according to the Morning News.
“Every step I take feels like I'm stepping on a knife right now,” Semien told reporters after the game. “I couldn't walk. I was kind of putting us in jeopardy. So I hobbled over to cut the ball off, made it play, and then I walked off the field. It’s hard enough to play 100 percent, so I had to come out.”
“He’s in a lot of pain,” Rangers manager Bruce Bochy said Friday. “He can barely walk with the boot on.”
Semien, who did not speak with reporters on Friday, has played 13 MLB seasons with four clubs, the Chicago White Sox, Oakland A’s, Toronto Blue Jays and, for the past four years, with the Rangers.
His durability is impressive. In the seven seasons from 2018 through ’24, Semien played at least 159 games six times, including all 162 in 2019, ’21 and ’23. If he winds up on the injured list, it would be the first time since 2017 with the A’s.
Kent, also a second baseman, played 17 big league seasons with six teams. He was the National League MVP with the Giants in 200. Kent retired after the 2008 season with career totals of 377 home runs and 1,518 RBI.
Semien finished third in the American League MVP voting three times, including in 2023, when he hit 29 home runs and had 100 RBIs while leading the Rangers to their first-ever World Series title.
A shortstop at Cal, Semien has played second base since signing a seven-year, $175 million with Texas before the 2022 season.
He is batting .230 with 15 home runs and 62 RBIs in 127 of the Rangers’ first 129 games this season, when he topped 250 career home runs and 800 RBIs.
