Ex-Cal Star Darren Baker - Dusty's Son - a Hit in His Big League Debut
Former Cal star Darren Baker waited his entire life to follow his famous father into the big leagues. He got his chance Sunday with the Washington Nationals and the 25-year-old needed just one pitch to collect his first major league hit.
“I had run it through my head as a kid (as to) what it would be like, and it’s pretty close,” Baker told MLB.com. “I was kind of shocked. It kind of settled in, and I feel like I belong. I’m happy.”
He was no happier than his dad, Dusty Baker, who spent 45 years in the majors as a player or manager, including the 2016 and ’17 seasons as skipper of the Nationals
“This is a dream come true for him,” Dusty Baker told the Washington Post, “because it’s what he always wanted to do since he was little, when he was hanging out in this ballpark.”
A 10th-round draft pick in 2021 after batting .327 as a Cal senior, Darren got word Saturday he was being called up from Triple-A Rochester, where he was hitting .285 with 38 stolen bases in 112 games.
On Sunday, in the ninth inning of a 14-1 loss to the Chicago Cubs, Baker was sent to the plate as a pinch-hitter. Right-hander Ethan Roberts served him a cutter and Baker drove it into center field for a single.
“I was just trying to swing at a strike. I didn’t feel too rushed, it was not like I was nervous or anything like that,” Baker said. “I was just really happy that I got the first one out of the way.”
Dusty and Melissa Baker flew from California to D.C., arriving at 3:30 a.m. Sunday, according to MLB.com.
“My mom, she’s been to all the games,” Darren said. “But my dad, for however many years, he missed a lot of those games just because of the MLB season. For him to see that today was special, and I won’t forget it.”
Dusty Baker, whose first managerial stint was 10 seasons with the San Francisco Giants, is not surprised his son made it to this point.
“I always thought he was going to be (a big league player) because that’s what he wanted,” Dusty said. “He put in the time and the effort. I thought he had the talent to do it. … He’s not in awe being out there. He’s thankful, but he feels comfortable, like home.
“The kids of ballplayers, I like to think like the kids of actors -- all the Estevezes, all the Sutherlands -- these guys are on the set with their dads when they were this big. And the same thing with Darren. That third deck, I don’t think is going to awe him.”
Darren Baker first enjoyed a moment in the national spotlight as a 3-year-old batboy for his dad’s Giants team.
The Giants and Angels were playing Game 5 of the 2002 World Series when young Darren scampered to the plate to pick up a bat left by Kenny Lofton, who had just hit two-run triple.
As a baserunner barreled around third and toward home, J.T. Snow snagged Darren by the collar of his jacket and hoisted him out of harm’s way.
“That’s something he doesn’t even remember, and he’s reminded of it constantly,” Dusty Baker said. “That’s quite a story. At the time, it seemed kind of funny or embarrassing or whatever, but in the full circle of life, maybe it was supposed to happen.”
Nationals manager Dave Martinez, alluding to Darren’s 17-game hitting streak at Rochester last month and his ability to play multiple positions on the infield or outfield, expects Baker to contribute.
“Darren has done really well the last two years in Rochester,” Martinez said. “He’s a guy that can help us in multiple ways, defensively, hitting, he’s got good bat-to-ball skills, left-handed hitter, can play different positions. He deserved a chance to come up here.”
Baker didn't play in Washington's game on Tuesday night, so for now he's batting 1.000 as a big leaguer.