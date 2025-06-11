Nationals vs. Mets Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers and Prop Bets for Wednesday, June 11
It took extra innings for the Mets to beat the Nationals on Tuesday, winning the ball game 5-4 off of Jeff McNeil’s walk-off double in the 10th inning.
There was plenty of offense to be had for New York as Juan Soto, who is coming to form in Queens (he went 2-for-4 with 2 RBIs), hit a solo shot and Pete Alonso knocked a timely single to tie it in the eighth inning.
The Mets move five games into first place of the NL East while the Nationals hang in the middle 12 ½ games behind.
Now, righty Jake Irvin (5-2, 4.02 ERA) will face a southpaw in David Peterson (4-2, 2.80 ERA) at Citi Field on Wednesday.
Here’s my analysis for a player prop and a game prediction.
Nationals-Mets Odds, Run Line and Total
Run Line
- Nationals -1.5 (+106)
- Mets +1.5 (-128)
Moneyline
- Nationals (+220)
- Mets (-270)
Total
- Over 8.5 (-115)
- Under 8.5 (-105)
Nationals vs. Mets Probable Pitchers
- Nationals: Jake Irvin (5-2, 4.02 ERA)
- Mets: David Peterson (4-2, 2.80 ERA)
Nationals vs. Mets How to Watch
- Date: Wednesday, June 11, 2025
- Time: 7:10 p.m. ET
- Venue: Citi Field
- How to Watch (TV): MASN, SNY
- Nationals Record: 30-36
- Mets Record: 36-30
Nationals vs. Mets Best MLB Prop Bet
- Francisco Lindor Home Run (+340 at FanDuel)
Lindor hasn’t homered since he hit back-to-back night shots seven games ago. In Wednesday's Daily Dingers column, SI’s Peter Dewey is taking him to hit another on Wednesday as he enters the night with 14 home runs.
Dewey points out that 10 of those have come against right-handed pitching and that Lindor has had past success against Nationals starter Jake Irvin, who’s allowed 11 homers in 13 starts. We also like that Lindor is hitting .385 lifetime against Irvin and could take advantage of Washington’s struggling bullpen, which ranks 29th in ERA.
Nationals vs. Mets Prediction and Pick
Queens should bring some hitter-friendly weather to the Mets and Nats on Wednesday, with warm temps in the 70s and strong winds blowing out to right field. The Mets’ offense is red-hot, especially against righties, and several key hitters are peaking with Soto, McNeil and Alonso all churning out runs consistently over the last week.
Irvin has some poor underlying metrics attached to his Statcast profile with hitters projecting a .517 xSLG. That in itself gives me enough to chew on for run generation by the Mets here. Then there’s Peterson, who is following up 2024 with another sound year, but he is overperforming as he projects a 3.78 xERA.
Pick: Over 8.5 (-115 at FanDuel)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.