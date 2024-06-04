Former Cal All-American Sofie Aagaard Named Women's Golf Coach
Sofie Aagaard, a former three-time all-American player and Cal Athletics Hall of Fame member, has been named head coach of the women’s golf program.
Aagaard, who attended Cal from 2003-06, spent the past two seasons as head coach at Washington State University.
She replaces Nancy McDaniel, who retired after 29 seasons at the helm.
"I am incredibly honored and excited to be the next head women's golf coach at Cal and I want to thank Athletic Director Jim Knowlton, Associate Athletic Director Jay John and the search committee for this opportunity," Aagaard said. "It is with great pride that I come back to Cal to coach at my alma mater, following one of the best coaches in college golf history, coach Nancy McDaniel.”
During her playing career at Cal, Aagaard helped the Bears to three consecutive top-5 finishes at the NCAA Championships. Her 74.2 career stroke average was a program record when she completed her career.
Representing Sweden, Aagaard also won a gold medal at the 2004 World Amateur Team Championship and a silver medal at the same event in 2006. She also owns four medals from the European Team Championships.
Aagaard qualified to compete on the 2008 LPGA Tour and played in the 2010 and 2011 U.S. Women's Opens. She had four top-10 finishes on the LPGA Tour from 2007 through ’12 and served as a member of the Player Advisory Committee for three years.
"We are so excited to welcome Sofie back to Cal," McDaniel said. "As a decorated alum of the program and former assistant coach here, she understands what it takes to be a successful and balanced student-athlete at Cal.
“She has always set a high standard for herself that inspires those around her to follow. She will hit the ground running with her enthusiasm, experience and ingenuity.”
Aagaard spent two seasons (2013-14) as an assistant at Cal before becoming head coach for seven seasons at Cal Poly, where she was a four-time Big West Conference Coach of the Year.
She guided Washington State into the NCAA regionals each of the past two seasons. Cal also advanced to the NCAA regionals this past season, for the 23rd time since 2000.