Happy Father's Day to Several Former Cal Athletes Who Are Dads
It’s Father’s Day so we are going to feature a handful of former Cal athletes who are fathers or are about to become fathers..
The two most noteworthy are Colts safety Camryn Bynum, who recently became a father for the first time, and Lions quarterback Jared Goff, who expects to become a father any day now, perhaps even on Father’s Day.
But there are other former Cal athletes now in the pros who are fathers, and we show a few who have an interesting story or a fun video.
Bynum, who signed a four-year, $60 million deal with the Colts in March, became a father for the first time on May 6 when his wife, Lalaine, gave birth to Laila Glo Bynum.
Naturally People magazine was all over it.
Former Cal star Goff and his wife, Christen Harper, are expecting their first child, and various reports say it may be due this month. It’s a girl.
People magazine got the intel on that one too.
Harper said on the Sunday Sports Club podcast that she was 18 weeks pregnant when her shots for the Sports Illustrated swimsuit edition were taken.
Ex-Cal golfer Max Homa is struggling on the PGA Tour this year, but parenthood agrees with him. Golf Week reported he and wife, Lacy, announced this spring they are expecting their second child to go along with Cam.
Marcus Semien, a onetime Golden Bears baseball star, has finished third in MVP voting three times, and he notes he’s glad to come home to his four children after a game. The fourth came while he and the Rangers were winning the 2023 World Series. Here he is on Father's Day 2024.
Servando Carrasco, a former Cal and professional soccer player better known to many as Alex Morgan’s husband, became a father for the second time on March 30 when Enzo was born. Daughter Charlie turned 5 last month.
NFL wide receiver Keenan Allen is a free agent still looking for a team for the 2025 season, but he’s busy at home with four children.
Giants manager and former Cal catcher Bob Melvin has a 36-year-old daughter who is an actor and producer. This video is from five years ago.
Cameron Jordan will begin his 15th NFL season in 2025, and he has four children. But it's hard to determine which are the kids and which are the parents in this video.
Former tight end and two-sport Cal standout Tony Gonzalez and wife October are parents to two daughters and a son. October is also stepmother to Tony and his ex-girlfriend Lauren Sánchez’s son, Nikko Gonzalez.
He is no longer an active player, but is very much a part of pro football these days as a TV analyst. He provided parenting ideas two years ago:
Cowboys punter Bryan Anger, another former Golden Bear, plays with daughter, Ilsa, after a Dallas practice
Ex-Cal baseball player Mark Canha has played for six Major League Baseball teams and is currently with the Kansas City Royals. He and his wife, Marci, have two daughters, one born in 2018 and the other in 2020. They talk about the raising children amid the crazy baseball schedule.
Recent articles:
Collin Morikawa falls out of contention heading into the final round at the U.S. Open
Top 50 Cal Pros: No.39 -- Deltha O'Neal
Top 50 Cal pros: No. 40 -- Matt Hazeltine
A review of spring transfers in and out of Cal 's football program