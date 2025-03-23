Cal Sports Report

Johnny Goode, Lucija Leko Ink Names on Cal's All-Time List

The two Golden Bear newcomers excel at the Hornet Invitational in Sacramento

Jeff Faraudo

Johnny Goode
Johnny Goode / Photo by Steve Pretre
In this story:

It was a productive weekend for a pair of Cal track and field newcomers at the Hornet Invitational at Sacramento State.

Johnny Goode placed second in the 200-meter dash with a time of 20.71 seconds that is the fastest by a Cal sprinter in 37 years. The mark ranks third on the Bears’ all-time list, the best since Canadian Olympian Atlee Mahorn clocked 20.20 in 1988.

Goode, a junior college transfer who set Cal indoor records in the 200, 400 and 4x400 relay, returned Saturday to finish second in the 400 with a time of 45.86 that puts him No. 4 on the Bears’ all-time chart.

Teammates Isaiah Shaw and Aiden Lippert were fourth and fifth with respective times 47.43 and 47.44.

Meanwhile, Lucija Leko, a sophomore from Croatia in her first outdoor meet for the Bears, also inked her name twice on Cal’s top-5 list. She won the shot put at 52-2 1/4 (16.21 meters) and was second in the discus at 186-6 (56.85), with both marks now No. 4 in program history.

Junior Ali Sahaida won the women’s pole vault with a clearance of 14-0 1/2 (4.28) to move to No. 3 on Cals career list. 

Junior Loreal Wilson became Cal’s fastest female 400 hurdler since 2012 with her personal-best time of 59.13 that ranks eighth on the career list and was good for third place.

Other Cal winners at the two-day meet were junior Audrey Jacobs in the women’s hammer throw at 200-11 (61.25), senior Garrett MacQuiddy with a personal best of 1:49.25 in the men’s 800 and Jason Plumb in the men’s long jump at 24-8 1/2 (7.53).

Cal’s men and women both won the team titles in competition with 19 other schools, including Stanford and Fresno State.

Recent articles:

Cal's women ousted from NCAA tournament by Mississippi State

Bears are halfway through spring football practice and nothing settled at QB

No. 5 Bears top No. 3 Saint Mary's in annual rugby showdown

Published
Jeff Faraudo
JEFF FARAUDO

Jeff Faraudo was a sports writer for Bay Area daily newspapers since he was 17 years old, and was the Oakland Tribune's Cal beat writer for 24 years. He covered eight Final Fours, four NBA Finals and four Summer Olympics. 

Home/Other Sports