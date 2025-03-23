Johnny Goode, Lucija Leko Ink Names on Cal's All-Time List
It was a productive weekend for a pair of Cal track and field newcomers at the Hornet Invitational at Sacramento State.
Johnny Goode placed second in the 200-meter dash with a time of 20.71 seconds that is the fastest by a Cal sprinter in 37 years. The mark ranks third on the Bears’ all-time list, the best since Canadian Olympian Atlee Mahorn clocked 20.20 in 1988.
Goode, a junior college transfer who set Cal indoor records in the 200, 400 and 4x400 relay, returned Saturday to finish second in the 400 with a time of 45.86 that puts him No. 4 on the Bears’ all-time chart.
Teammates Isaiah Shaw and Aiden Lippert were fourth and fifth with respective times 47.43 and 47.44.
Meanwhile, Lucija Leko, a sophomore from Croatia in her first outdoor meet for the Bears, also inked her name twice on Cal’s top-5 list. She won the shot put at 52-2 1/4 (16.21 meters) and was second in the discus at 186-6 (56.85), with both marks now No. 4 in program history.
Junior Ali Sahaida won the women’s pole vault with a clearance of 14-0 1/2 (4.28) to move to No. 3 on Cals career list.
Junior Loreal Wilson became Cal’s fastest female 400 hurdler since 2012 with her personal-best time of 59.13 that ranks eighth on the career list and was good for third place.
Other Cal winners at the two-day meet were junior Audrey Jacobs in the women’s hammer throw at 200-11 (61.25), senior Garrett MacQuiddy with a personal best of 1:49.25 in the men’s 800 and Jason Plumb in the men’s long jump at 24-8 1/2 (7.53).
Cal’s men and women both won the team titles in competition with 19 other schools, including Stanford and Fresno State.
