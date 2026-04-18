No. 1 Cal Breezes into Semifinals of National Rugby Championships

Cal’s No. 1-ranked rugby team advanced to the semifinals of the D1A rugby national championship, and the Bears made it look easy with a 96-12 victory over BYU in a quarterfinal matchup Saturday at Cal’s Witter Rugby Field.

Cal has defeated its first two opponents in the playoffs, San Diego and BYU, by a combined score of 184-17.

The unbeaten Bears certainly looked capable of repeating as national champions after their impressive showing against the Cougars, a game that was decided midway through the first half.

Cal’s Nate Commiskey had three tries in the first half, which ended with the Bears holding a 49-12 lead.

But the star for Cal was Filip Edstrom, who scored two tries and was 13-for-13 on conversions, including four that were converted from difficult angles.

Next Saturday, Cal will host the winner of the quarterfinal game between Saint Mary's and Arizona. If Cal wins that semifinal game it will advance to the national championship game May 2 in Indianapolis.

Should Cal get to that title game it would face the winner of the other semifinal game between No. 2-ranked Navy and Life University next Saturday in Annapolis, Maryland.

Navy, the top seed in the East, defeated Army 31-10 in its quarterfinal match on Saturday, while Life eliminated No. 2 seed Lindenwood 31-24 in its quarterfinal contest.

BYU would have preferred a physical, low-scoring slugfest against the skilled Golden Bears, but Cal quickly demonstrated its talent superiority, making it a wide-open contest early on.

Cal took control early in the first half.

After Cal’s Comiskey and BYU’s Will Pugmire traded tries to make it a 7-7 game eight minutes into the game, Cal scored 35 consecutive points to take the life out of the Cougars.

Cal took advantage of a BYU turnover and a slick Solomon Williams kick ahead that led to Comiskey’s second try to give Cal a 14-7 lead less than 10 minutes into the game.

Rand Santos scored a try two minutes later to make it 21-7, and Comiskey scored his third try to put the Bears ahead 28-7 with 16 minutes gone in the first half.

Edstrom scored his first try with 15 minutes remaining in the half to make it 35-7, and Max Threlkeld added a try off a long run by Deely to make it 42-7 with 13 minutes still to go in the first half.

With the outcome decided, Cal played the final 20 minutes of the game with a lot of substitutes on the field.