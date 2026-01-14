Duke vs. California Prediction, Odds and Key Players to Watch for Wednesday, Jan. 14

The Duke Blue Devils have ripped off four straight wins since the start of their ACC schedule. They'll look to improve to 5-0 in conference play when they take on the California Golden Bears on Wednesday night.

California was 12-1 in non-conference play, but has gone 1-3 since starting their ACC schedule. Do they have any shot at pulling off the upset tonight? Let's find out.

Duke vs. California Odds, Spread, and Total

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook

Spread

Duke -11.5 (-110)

California +11.5 (-110)

Moneyline

Duke -800

California +540

Total

OVER 151.5 (-110)

UNDER 151.5 (-110)

Duke vs. California How to Watch

Date: Wednesday, January 14

Game Time: 11:00 pm ET

Venue: Haas Pavilion

How to Watch (TV): ACC Network

Duke Record: 15-1 (4-0 in ACC)

California Record: 13-4 (1-3 in ACC)

Duke vs. California Betting Trends

Duke is 1-5 ATS in its last six games

The OVER is 5-1 in Duke's last six games

Duke is 7-0 in its last seven road games

California is 3-6 ATS in its last nine games

California is 13-1 straight up in its last 14 home games

The OVER is 6-1 in California's last seven games vs. ACC opponents

Duke vs. California Key Player to Watch

Patrick Ngongba II, C - Duke Blue Devils

Obviously, Cameron Boozer is the best player on the court for not only Duke, but arguably all of college basketball. With that being said, the role of the Blue Devils' center, Patrick Ngongba II, can't be understated. He's averaging 10.9 points and 6.4 rebounds per game, but he's been especially dominant defensively, averaging 1.4 block per game. He's not as impactful as Boozer, but he still plays a key role in Duke's success.

Duke vs. California Prediction and Pick

California is too good to be this big of an underdog, especially on its home course, as Duke travels to the opposite side of the country. The Golden Bears rank 92nd in effective field goal percentage, 58th in defensive efficiency, and they also turn the ball over on just 14% of possessions, which is the 32nd lowest rate in college basketball.

Duke ranks inside the top 40 in three-point shot rate, but California does a great job of defending the perimeter, inside the top 60 in opponent three-point field goal percentage.

California may not pull off the upset, but I feel confident the Golden Bears can cover this double-digit spread.

Pick: California +11.5 (-110) via FanDuel

Create a new FanDuel Sportsbook account, and you can get $300 in bonus bets if you win your first $5 wager . Download the FanDuel app and deposit a minimum of $5 to claim your FanDuel promo code offer today.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

You can check out all of Iain's bets here!