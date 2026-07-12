Pitcher Gavin Eddy is First Cal Player Taken in MLB Draft

Right-handed pitcher Gavin Eddy became the first Cal player taken in the 2026 Major League draft when he was taken by Houston Astros in the fifth round by the Houston Astros on Sunday, the second day of the draft.

The 6-foot-5, 21-year-old Eddy was the 153rd player taken, and he was drafted earlier than a lot of the predraft analysts expected. MLB.com reports that as the 153rd pick, Eddy has a draft value of about $467,700.

He was named a sleeper in the draft after a strong junior season in 2026, and he was particuarly effective in the final month of the season.

He did not look like a high draft choice as a sophomore in 2025, when he had a 5.74 earned-run average in 14 appearances, including nine starts. But he made significant progress as a junior.

In his first nine starts in 2026, he posted a 5-2 record and a 3.26 earned-run average.

However, it was in his final five starts that he looked like a major-league prospect. In those five games he had a 2.38 earned run average, and he gave up just one run in each of his last three starts. He struck out 14 batters in seven innings in his next to last start against Virginia, which was ranked 23rd at the time.

Eddy finished the season with a 6-3 mark and a 2.87 ERA, which are excellent numbers for a Cal team that finished with a 29-26 record.

Last year, Cal did not have any players drafted, only the fourth time that has happened since the MLB draft began in 1965.

Cal is expected to have several more players taken in this year's draft.