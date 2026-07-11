2026 MLB Draft Live Updates: Live Picks, Results & Analysis

The 2026 MLB draft is here as the first round kicks off at 1 p.m. ET on Saturday in Philadelphia.

This year’s class features three players at the top widely considered to be a tier above the rest of their peers. UCLA shortstop Roch Cholowsky was long presumed to be the eventual No. 1 pick, but prep shortstop Grady Emerson and Georgia Tech catcher Vahn Lackey have made up ground as the draft has approached. Now, the White Sox have a difficult decision to make with the first pick.

Our final mock draft of the year explored that dilemma and how we see the subsequent picks playing out.

For more draft preview content, scroll past the live blog below.

2026 MLB draft live blog and tracker

2026 MLB draft order

The White Sox have the No. 1 pick, and will be followed by the Rays, then the Twins. Cholowsky, Emerson and Lackey are expected to come off the board in those three picks, but nothing is ever certain when it comes to the MLB draft.

The first day of the draft will cover four rounds and consist of 135 picks. Those include the 120 picks in the first four rounds, and the compensatory, competitive balance and promotion incentive rounds.

Here’s a look at the order for the 37 picks before the second round begins. The first round will have 25 picks, then there will be three promotion incentive picks, and nine competitive balance picks.

PICK TEAM 1 Chicago White Sox 2 Tampa Bay Rays 3 Minnesota Twins 4 San Francisco Giants 5 Pittsburgh Pirates 6 Kansas City Royals 7 Baltimore Orioles 8 Athletics 9 Atlanta Braves 10 Colorado Rockies 11 Washington Nationals 12 Los Angeles Angels 13 St. Louis Cardinals 14 Miami Marlins 15 Arizona Diamondbacks 16 Texas Rangers 17 Houston Astros 18 Cincinnati Reds 19 Cleveland Guardians 20 Boston Red Sox 21 San Diego Padres 22 Detroit Tigers 23 Chicago Cubs 24 Seattle Mariners 25 Milwaukee Brewers 26 Atlanta Braves 27 New York Mets 28 Houston Astros 29 San Francisco Giants 30 Kansas City Royals 31 Arizona Diamondbacks 32 St. Louis Cardinals 33 Tampa Bay Rays 34 Pittsburgh Pirates 35 New York Yankees 36 Philadelphia Phillies 37 Colorado Rockies

2026 MLB draft bonus pools

The Pirates have the biggest bonus pool for the 2026 draft at $19,130,000. That makes sense, since they own four of the first 51 picks. The Rays have the second biggest pool ($19,009,300), while the White Sox ($17,592,100), Giants ($17,592,100) and Twins ($16,929,600) round out the top five.

A look at all the bonus pools is below.

TEAM BONUS POOL Pittsburgh Pirates $19,130,700 Tampa Bay Rays $19,009,300 Chicago White Sox $17,592,100 San Francisco Giants $17,350,600 Minnesota Twins $16,929,600 St. Louis Cardinals $16,612,300 Kansas City Royals $15,954,000 Atlanta Braves $15,870,800 Colorado Rockies $15,557,600 Athletics $13,840,300 Houston Astros $13,712,700 Arizona Diamondbacks $13,603,100 Baltimore Orioles $13,114,000 Washington Nationals $12,278,300 Miami Marlins $11,960,100 Los Angeles Angels $11,755,400 Cincinnati Reds $10,758,500 Texas Rangers $10,219,200 Chicago Cubs $9,644,100 San Diego Padres $9,479,000 Cleveland Guardians $9,303,700 Detroit Tigers $9,165,100 Boston Red Sox $8,219,200 Seattle Mariners $8,218,200 Milwaukee Brewers $8,042,900 Philadelphia Phillies $7,773,000 New York Yankees $7,342,800 New York Mets $6,730,900 Toronto Blue Jays $5,543,100 Los Angeles Dodgers $3,951,900

Roch Cholowsky scouting report

Cholowsky has been projected as the top pick since he hit .353 with a 1.109 OPS and 23 home runs as a sophomore in 2025. He did nothing to diminish that status this year, slashing .320/.452/.636 with 21 home runs and 60 RBIs. The 21-year-old is 6'2" and 200 pounds and has outstanding raw power to mix with good swing decisions—he's walked more than he's struck out in college. He has average speed, but should stick at shortstop thanks to a plus arm, paired with good actions and instincts.

Grady Emerson scouting report

Emerson is a potential five-tool shortstop who could legitimately go No. 1. The 18-year-old has excellent bat control and makes great decisions at the plate. His left-handed swing generates hard contact to all fields, and more power is likely to come as he matures. While not a speedster, he has enough quickness to handle shortstop and possesses a plus arm. He would have been the No. 1 pick in several draft classes over the past decade.

Vahn Lackey scouting report

Lackey is 6’2” and 215 pounds and possesses excellent all-around ability behind the plate. He finished 2026 hitting .397 with a 1.291 OPS, 20 home runs and 15 stolen bases while walking more than he struck out. He’ll need to add lift to his swing to produce more power as he ages, but he should develop faster than most backstops.

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