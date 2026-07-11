2026 MLB Draft Live Updates: Live Picks, Results & Analysis
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The 2026 MLB draft is here as the first round kicks off at 1 p.m. ET on Saturday in Philadelphia.
This year’s class features three players at the top widely considered to be a tier above the rest of their peers. UCLA shortstop Roch Cholowsky was long presumed to be the eventual No. 1 pick, but prep shortstop Grady Emerson and Georgia Tech catcher Vahn Lackey have made up ground as the draft has approached. Now, the White Sox have a difficult decision to make with the first pick.
Our final mock draft of the year explored that dilemma and how we see the subsequent picks playing out.
For more draft preview content, scroll past the live blog below.
2026 MLB draft live blog and tracker
2026 MLB draft order
The White Sox have the No. 1 pick, and will be followed by the Rays, then the Twins. Cholowsky, Emerson and Lackey are expected to come off the board in those three picks, but nothing is ever certain when it comes to the MLB draft.
The first day of the draft will cover four rounds and consist of 135 picks. Those include the 120 picks in the first four rounds, and the compensatory, competitive balance and promotion incentive rounds.
Here’s a look at the order for the 37 picks before the second round begins. The first round will have 25 picks, then there will be three promotion incentive picks, and nine competitive balance picks.
PICK
TEAM
1
Chicago White Sox
2
Tampa Bay Rays
3
Minnesota Twins
4
San Francisco Giants
5
Pittsburgh Pirates
6
Kansas City Royals
7
Baltimore Orioles
8
Athletics
9
Atlanta Braves
10
Colorado Rockies
11
Washington Nationals
12
Los Angeles Angels
13
St. Louis Cardinals
14
Miami Marlins
15
Arizona Diamondbacks
16
Texas Rangers
17
Houston Astros
18
Cincinnati Reds
19
Cleveland Guardians
20
Boston Red Sox
21
San Diego Padres
22
Detroit Tigers
23
Chicago Cubs
24
Seattle Mariners
25
Milwaukee Brewers
26
Atlanta Braves
27
New York Mets
28
Houston Astros
29
San Francisco Giants
30
Kansas City Royals
31
Arizona Diamondbacks
32
St. Louis Cardinals
33
Tampa Bay Rays
34
Pittsburgh Pirates
35
New York Yankees
36
Philadelphia Phillies
37
Colorado Rockies
2026 MLB draft bonus pools
The Pirates have the biggest bonus pool for the 2026 draft at $19,130,000. That makes sense, since they own four of the first 51 picks. The Rays have the second biggest pool ($19,009,300), while the White Sox ($17,592,100), Giants ($17,592,100) and Twins ($16,929,600) round out the top five.
A look at all the bonus pools is below.
TEAM
BONUS POOL
Pittsburgh Pirates
$19,130,700
Tampa Bay Rays
$19,009,300
Chicago White Sox
$17,592,100
San Francisco Giants
$17,350,600
Minnesota Twins
$16,929,600
St. Louis Cardinals
$16,612,300
Kansas City Royals
$15,954,000
Atlanta Braves
$15,870,800
Colorado Rockies
$15,557,600
Athletics
$13,840,300
Houston Astros
$13,712,700
Arizona Diamondbacks
$13,603,100
Baltimore Orioles
$13,114,000
Washington Nationals
$12,278,300
Miami Marlins
$11,960,100
Los Angeles Angels
$11,755,400
Cincinnati Reds
$10,758,500
Texas Rangers
$10,219,200
Chicago Cubs
$9,644,100
San Diego Padres
$9,479,000
Cleveland Guardians
$9,303,700
Detroit Tigers
$9,165,100
Boston Red Sox
$8,219,200
Seattle Mariners
$8,218,200
Milwaukee Brewers
$8,042,900
Philadelphia Phillies
$7,773,000
New York Yankees
$7,342,800
New York Mets
$6,730,900
Toronto Blue Jays
$5,543,100
Los Angeles Dodgers
$3,951,900
Roch Cholowsky scouting report
Cholowsky has been projected as the top pick since he hit .353 with a 1.109 OPS and 23 home runs as a sophomore in 2025. He did nothing to diminish that status this year, slashing .320/.452/.636 with 21 home runs and 60 RBIs. The 21-year-old is 6'2" and 200 pounds and has outstanding raw power to mix with good swing decisions—he's walked more than he's struck out in college. He has average speed, but should stick at shortstop thanks to a plus arm, paired with good actions and instincts.
Grady Emerson scouting report
Emerson is a potential five-tool shortstop who could legitimately go No. 1. The 18-year-old has excellent bat control and makes great decisions at the plate. His left-handed swing generates hard contact to all fields, and more power is likely to come as he matures. While not a speedster, he has enough quickness to handle shortstop and possesses a plus arm. He would have been the No. 1 pick in several draft classes over the past decade.
Vahn Lackey scouting report
Lackey is 6’2” and 215 pounds and possesses excellent all-around ability behind the plate. He finished 2026 hitting .397 with a 1.291 OPS, 20 home runs and 15 stolen bases while walking more than he struck out. He’ll need to add lift to his swing to produce more power as he ages, but he should develop faster than most backstops.
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Ryan Phillips is a senior writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. He has worked in digital media since 2009, spending eight years at The Big Lead before joining SI in 2024. Phillips also co-hosts The Assembly Call Podcast about Indiana Hoosiers basketball and previously worked at Bleacher Report. He is a proud San Diego native and a graduate of Indiana University’s journalism program.