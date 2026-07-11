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2026 MLB Draft Live Updates: Live Picks, Results & Analysis

The first four rounds of the 2026 MLB draft are set for Saturday.
Ryan Phillips|
Georgia Tech’s Vahn Lackey is the top projected catcher in his draft class.
Georgia Tech’s Vahn Lackey is the top projected catcher in his draft class. | David J. Griffin/Getty Images

In this story:

Minnesota TwinsAtlanta BravesTampa Bay RaysChicago White SoxBoston Red SoxChicago CubsSan Diego PadresCincinnati RedsSan Francisco GiantsPittsburgh PiratesKansas City RoyalsBaltimore OriolesAthleticsColorado RockiesWashington NationalsLos Angeles AngelsSt. Louis CardinalsMiami MarlinsArizona DiamondbacksTexas RangersHouston AstrosCleveland GuardiansDetroit TigersSeattle MarinersMilwaukee BrewersNew York MetsLos Angeles DodgersNew York YankeesToronto Blue JaysPhiladelphia Phillies

The 2026 MLB draft is here as the first round kicks off at 1 p.m. ET on Saturday in Philadelphia.

This year’s class features three players at the top widely considered to be a tier above the rest of their peers. UCLA shortstop Roch Cholowsky was long presumed to be the eventual No. 1 pick, but prep shortstop Grady Emerson and Georgia Tech catcher Vahn Lackey have made up ground as the draft has approached. Now, the White Sox have a difficult decision to make with the first pick.

Our final mock draft of the year explored that dilemma and how we see the subsequent picks playing out.

For more draft preview content, scroll past the live blog below.

2026 MLB draft live blog and tracker

2026 MLB draft order

The White Sox have the No. 1 pick, and will be followed by the Rays, then the Twins. Cholowsky, Emerson and Lackey are expected to come off the board in those three picks, but nothing is ever certain when it comes to the MLB draft.

The first day of the draft will cover four rounds and consist of 135 picks. Those include the 120 picks in the first four rounds, and the compensatory, competitive balance and promotion incentive rounds.

Here’s a look at the order for the 37 picks before the second round begins. The first round will have 25 picks, then there will be three promotion incentive picks, and nine competitive balance picks.

PICK

TEAM

1

Chicago White Sox

2

Tampa Bay Rays

3

Minnesota Twins

4

San Francisco Giants

5

Pittsburgh Pirates

6

Kansas City Royals

7

Baltimore Orioles

8

Athletics

9

Atlanta Braves

10

Colorado Rockies

11

Washington Nationals

12

Los Angeles Angels

13

St. Louis Cardinals

14

Miami Marlins

15

Arizona Diamondbacks

16

Texas Rangers

17

Houston Astros

18

Cincinnati Reds

19

Cleveland Guardians

20

Boston Red Sox

21

San Diego Padres

22

Detroit Tigers

23

Chicago Cubs

24

Seattle Mariners

25

Milwaukee Brewers

26

Atlanta Braves

27

New York Mets

28

Houston Astros

29

San Francisco Giants

30

Kansas City Royals

31

Arizona Diamondbacks

32

St. Louis Cardinals

33

Tampa Bay Rays

34

Pittsburgh Pirates

35

New York Yankees

36

Philadelphia Phillies

37

Colorado Rockies

2026 MLB draft bonus pools

The Pirates have the biggest bonus pool for the 2026 draft at $19,130,000. That makes sense, since they own four of the first 51 picks. The Rays have the second biggest pool ($19,009,300), while the White Sox ($17,592,100), Giants ($17,592,100) and Twins ($16,929,600) round out the top five.

A look at all the bonus pools is below.

TEAM

BONUS POOL

Pittsburgh Pirates

$19,130,700

Tampa Bay Rays

$19,009,300

Chicago White Sox

$17,592,100

San Francisco Giants

$17,350,600

Minnesota Twins

$16,929,600

St. Louis Cardinals

$16,612,300

Kansas City Royals

$15,954,000

Atlanta Braves

$15,870,800

Colorado Rockies

$15,557,600

Athletics

$13,840,300

Houston Astros

$13,712,700

Arizona Diamondbacks

$13,603,100

Baltimore Orioles

$13,114,000

Washington Nationals

$12,278,300

Miami Marlins

$11,960,100

Los Angeles Angels

$11,755,400

Cincinnati Reds

$10,758,500

Texas Rangers

$10,219,200

Chicago Cubs

$9,644,100

San Diego Padres

$9,479,000

Cleveland Guardians

$9,303,700

Detroit Tigers

$9,165,100

Boston Red Sox

$8,219,200

Seattle Mariners

$8,218,200

Milwaukee Brewers

$8,042,900

Philadelphia Phillies

$7,773,000

New York Yankees

$7,342,800

New York Mets

$6,730,900

Toronto Blue Jays

$5,543,100

Los Angeles Dodgers

$3,951,900

Roch Cholowsky scouting report

Cholowsky has been projected as the top pick since he hit .353 with a 1.109 OPS and 23 home runs as a sophomore in 2025. He did nothing to diminish that status this year, slashing .320/.452/.636 with 21 home runs and 60 RBIs. The 21-year-old is 6'2" and 200 pounds and has outstanding raw power to mix with good swing decisions—he's walked more than he's struck out in college. He has average speed, but should stick at shortstop thanks to a plus arm, paired with good actions and instincts.

Grady Emerson scouting report

Emerson is a potential five-tool shortstop who could legitimately go No. 1. The 18-year-old has excellent bat control and makes great decisions at the plate. His left-handed swing generates hard contact to all fields, and more power is likely to come as he matures. While not a speedster, he has enough quickness to handle shortstop and possesses a plus arm. He would have been the No. 1 pick in several draft classes over the past decade.

Vahn Lackey scouting report

Lackey is 6’2” and 215 pounds and possesses excellent all-around ability behind the plate. He finished 2026 hitting .397 with a 1.291 OPS, 20 home runs and 15 stolen bases while walking more than he struck out. He’ll need to add lift to his swing to produce more power as he ages, but he should develop faster than most backstops.

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Ryan Phillips
RYAN PHILLIPS

Ryan Phillips is a senior writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. He has worked in digital media since 2009, spending eight years at The Big Lead before joining SI in 2024. Phillips also co-hosts The Assembly Call Podcast about Indiana Hoosiers basketball and previously worked at Bleacher Report. He is a proud San Diego native and a graduate of Indiana University’s journalism program.

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