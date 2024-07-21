San Diego Wins Saturday Match, but Alex Morgan Still Without a Goal
Former Cal star Alex Morgan is making it easier for Emma Hayes to rationalize her decision to leave Morgan off the U.S. Olympic roster.
Morgan's San Diego Wave team recorded a 3-1 victory over Bay FC Saturday night in a Summer Cup contest in San Diego, but again Morgan failed to score a goal.
She had an excellent opportunity in the first half to get her first goal of the season for San Diego, but she was unable to convert the chance. That kept the game scoreless but San Diego dominated the rest of the contest in this tournament that matches teams from the National Women's Soccer league against teams from Liga MX during an Olympic pause in league action.
Morgan was in the starting lineup on Saturday and played most of the game before being replaced in the 69th minute.
Morgan has now played 11 games for San Diego this season and has yet to score a goal for that NWSL team. In fact, Morgan has not scored a goal in any competition since she scored on February 25 in a 4-0 group stage win over Argentina in the women's Concacaf Gold Cup. That goal came on a header, and she had scored in the previous Gold Cup game on a penalty kick. But her only statistic since then was an assist in a San Diego Wave NWSL game early in the season.
Morgan scored 15 goals in 17 games for the San Diego Wave in 2022 to lead the league. She scored two goals in three games that season and scored four goals in one game.
She added seven goals for the Wave last season, but has been unable to put the ball in the back of the net this year.
Morgan, 35, has had some bad luck. An ankle injury suffered on April 19 sidelined her for a month and limited her effectiveness when she returned. And twice this season she had would-be goals negated by offsides rulings, although the league later said the goals should have counted.
Morgan's next chance to score will come next Friday when the Wave hosts Club America Femenil
