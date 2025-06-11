USMNT 0–4 Switzerland: Player Ratings From Uncompetitive Performance Before Gold Cup
The U.S. men's national team were outplayed once again in the Mauricio Pochettino era losing 4–0 to Switzerland at Geodis Park.
Pochettino's team came in to the game on the back of a loss to Türkiye over the weekend—a third consecutive loss in all competitions for the USMNT at the time. Switzerland posed a different, yet just as difficult challenge as the Argentine looked to get his team ready for the Concacaf Gold Cup.
Bologna's Dan Ndoye opened the scoring 12 minutes in with the winger latching on to a fortunate deflection. Michel Aebischer doubled the visitors' lead 10 minutes later in a sharp decline in overall performance for the USMNT. The home team conceded two more before they were booed off the pitch at halftime. A shocking display that won't fuel fans with any confidence going into their last real chance to prepare for the World Cup.
The second half was a bit more watchable given a wave of substitutions, but they still failed to register a shot on target. More of the ball and energy didn't result in more opportunities or clear cut chances.
Pochettino should have a good idea of what players he can trust this summer and who's wasted opportunities for minutes. If not, things could get ugly in the Gold Cup.
Check out the USMNT’s player ratings below.
USMNT Player Ratings vs. Switzerland (4-2-3-1)
Players
Ratings (Out of 10)
GK: Matt Turner
5
RB: Alex Freeman
5.4
CB: Walker Zimmerman
5.4
CB: Mark McKenzie
5.7
LB: Max Arfsten
5.5
DM: Johnny Cardoso
5.0
DM: Sebastian Berhalter
5.1
AM: Paxten Aaronson
6.4
LW: Brenden Aaronson
5.6
RW: Quinn Sullivan
6.3
ST: Brian White
5.6
SUB: John Tolkin (46' for Sullivan)
6.4
SUB: Malik Tillman (46' for B. Aaronson)
7.2
SUB: Tim Ream (65' for Arfsten)
6.3
SUB: Diego Luna (46' for P. Aaronson)
6.8
SUB: Patrick Agyemang (46' for White)
6.5
SUB: Damion Downs (75' for Berhalter)
6.0