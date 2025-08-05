Steve Singleton Named Cal Softball Coach
Steve Singleton, an assistant coach for 2025 national champion Texas, was named Cal’s head softball coach on Monday. He replaces Chelsea Spencer, who resigned on June 23, four months after signing a contract extension with Cal.
Singleton is an Oakland native who attended Bishop O’Down High School. He had been an assistant coach at Texas the past six seasons, helping the Longhorns reach the NCAA tournament five consecutive season from 2021 to 2025. He was named the D1Softball assistant coach of the year in 2024
The Longhorns won the national championship this year, beating Texas Tech in the title series.
Singleton must rebuild the roster at Cal. Although the Bears finished with 37-21 record and reached the NCAA tournament in 2025, they lost most of their talent in the transfer portal after the season ended. Seven of Cal’s 2025 starting position players left via the transfer portal, and the two others were seniors. Two of Cal’s top pitchers also transferred.
Cal has begun the renovation of its softball stadium, which is scheduled to be completed for the 2027 season. It will have 1,511 permanent seats and an artificial field surface.
Singleton played six seasons of minor-league baseball in the Minnesota Twins organization.
Singleton played collegiately at the University of San Diego before being an 11th-round pick of the Twins.
"I'm extremely excited to lead the Cal Bears softball program," Singleton said in statement provided by Cal. "I am immensely thankful to [co-athletic director] Jay Larson, [co-athletic director], Jenny Simon O'Neill and [associate athletic director] Gordon Bayne for their help through the process. I'm very grateful and thankful to Texas for the opportunity they have given me over the last six years.
"With all that said, I am extremely excited about what we can accomplish in Berkeley. I think with the new stadium, the investment and support of the department, in-state recruiting and the degree offered by Cal -- mix all that with a great location -- and it's primed to be a special place."
Before joining the Texas coaching staff, Singleton was hitting coach for two seasons with the Single-A Fort Myers Miracle, which captured the league title in 2018. In 2016, Singleton served in offensive development for the rookie-level Gulf Coast League Twins.
