Andrew Vaughn's First 19 Games With The Brewers Worth Celebrating
Andrew Vaughn continues to hit and the Milwaukee Brewers continue to win.
The association has been almost magical.
Vaughn, who was batting .189 in 48 games with the Chicago White Sox before being traded on June 13, is hitting .373 through his first 19 games with the Brewers.
And Milwaukee is 17-4 since promoting him from its Triple-A affiliate (Vaughn sat out two games), improving from a 50-40 record to 67-44. That’s the best record in baseball.
The Brewers were good before the 27-year-old former Cal star arrived and certainly their ascension since is not all his doing. But his career has been reborn and his new team is soaring.
“The kid’s been unbelievable,” manager Pat Murphy told Yahoo Sports.
“It’s been awesome,” said teammate Jackson Chourio, speaking through an interpreter. “The way he’s been able to help us out has just been spectacular. It’s just been inspiring to watch.”
Consider these two remarkable numbers:
— His 24 runs batted in over 19 games works out to 205 RBIs for a 162-game season
— His 1.130 OPS (on-base percentage plus slugging percentage) is higher than any 2025 major league’s full-season figure, other than Aaron Judge’s MLB-leading 1.160
Vaughn had two more hits Sunday as the Brewers beat Washington 14-3, capping a three-game sweep in which they outscored the Nationals 38-13. They begin a road series vs. the Atlanta Braves on Monday evening.
Since homering in his Brewers debut on July 7, Vaughn has six home runs, a .701 slugging percentage and has struck out just 14.9 percent of his at-bats. With the White Sox this season, he was whiffing at more than a 23-percent rate.
His 24 RBIs appear to be the most by a Cal alum over a 19-game stretch since Jeff Kent drove in 25 from June 4 through June 25 during his 2000 MVP season.
Jackie Jensen had 30 RBIs in a 19-game run from June 27 through July 17 during his 1958 MVP campaign.
No doubt, Vaughn is most excited about the success his team is enjoying. While the Brewers appear headed for the postseason, his old team continues to languish.
The White Sox own the worst record in the American League at 42-70, although they are somewhat improved from last season, when they set a modern record for futility with 121 defeats.
That’s all in the rear-view mirror now for Vaughn, who is relishing his new baseball home.
“It’s a special group here right now,” Vaughn said. “We’re playing really good baseball. It’s fun to be a part of. Winning’s fun, and we’ve been doing it a lot. We want to keep it going.”
