Cal Women's Basketball Adds Veteran Guard Kayla Williams From USC
The Cal women’s basketball team added a veteran backcourt player in Kayla Williams, who played the past two seasons for Pac-12 rival USC.
Williams, a 5-foot-7 guard, comes to Cal as a graduate transfer and has one season of eligibility.
“We could tell instantly that Kayla was a great fit for our culture and our team,” Cal coach Charmin Smith said. “Our players absolutely loved getting to know her. She has experience as a starting guard on an NCAA Tournament team.
"She’s going to elevate our defensive presence and bring her winning mentality and playmaking skills to our squad and allow us to hit the ground running as we head into the ACC.”
Williams was a starter for the Trojans in 2022-23, starting all 31 games and earning Pac-12 all-defensive team honorable mention after leading the team in steals (48). Williams also scored 5.4 points per game as a junior.
She played off the bench last season, averaging 10.8 minutes and 2.6 points over the 26 games.
“The assurance that I will be surrounded by individuals who are invested in my growth as a student athlete and young woman is what motivated me to commit to Cal,” Williams said.
“Plus, it’s not every day you get the chance to play for a coach who’s been to where you are trying to go. Charmin’s resume speaks for itself and I’m excited for the opportunity to play for her. I can already tell this year is going to be special.”
Prior to her two seasons at USC, Williams spent three years at UC Irvine. She red-shirted her first year then started 55 games during the 2020-21 and 2021-22 seasons, earning Big West Freshman of the Year, All-Big West First Team honors both years and Big West All-Defensive and Big West All-Tournament Team honors (2021-22).
Williams was a four-star recruit out of Bishop Montgomery High in Torrance, California, where she was ranked as the No. 21 guard in the nation by ESPN and was named a 2019 McDonald's All-American Game nominee.