Cal Gets a Berth in Women's Basketball Invitation Tournament

Cal did not earn a berth in the Women's NCAA tournament, but the Bears will play in the second-best women's postseason tournament -- the Women's Basketball Invitation Tournament (WBIT).

It's the third straight season the Golden Bears are playing in a postseason tournament after losing in the first round of the women's NCAA tournament last year and falling in the second round of the WBIT in 2024.

Cal (19-14) is seeded third in its region this year and will host a first-round game on Thursday, March 19 against Bay Area neighbor Santa Clara (24-9).

If Cal wins that game t Bears would face the winner of a first-round game between second-seeded Kansas State and Georgia Tech on March 22.

The championship game of the WBIT will be played on April 1.

But Cal's first job is to get past Santa Clara, which finished tied for third place in the West Coast Conference with a 13-5 conference mark.

Cal and Santa Clara had three common opponents this season -- Stanford, Pacific and Grand Canyon.

Santa Clara lost a road game to Stanford 79-58, while Cal split its two games against Stanford, with the Bears losing at Stanford 78-69, then beating the Cardinal in Berkeley 78-71.

Santa Clara lost to Pacific 90-82, and Cal defeated Pacific 78-71.

Both team defeated Grand Canyon, with Santa Clara winning that matchup 91-72, and the Golden Bears topping Grand Canyon 68-63.

Cal is led by guard Lulu Twidale, who is averaging 15.8 points, and center Sakima Walker, who is scoring 11.9 points per contest.

Santa Clara has three available players who average better than 12 points a game led by Maia Jones, who averages 15.3 points. The Broncos will be without Sophie Glancey, who is averaging 14.6 points and 7.0 rebounds but suffered a season-ending elbow injury on January 10.