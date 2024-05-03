Cal's QB Decision May Come Down to How Well the Offensive Line Can Protect
For Yogi Roth, Cal’s decision at quarterback comes down to one thing: Can the Bears’ offensive line adequately protect?
Roth, the long-time football analyst for the Pac-12 Network, thinks both returning starter Fernando Mendoza and North Texas transfer Chandler Rogers have the two qualifies he believes are key in a college quarterback.
“Big picture, more than capable to start, more than capable to win,” he said of the pair. “I always say at the position you have to be an elite competitor and you have to be accurate just to get in the conversation. They both can do that.
“I think very similar accuracy numbers. From what I understand, in the spring very similar when you chart out all the practices. I think they’re both highly competitive — they’ve shown that.”
Rogers has completed 64 percent of his passes at North Texas and Louisiana Monroe. Mendoza connected on 63 percent in his one season as the Cal starter. Pretty close.
Coach Justin Wilcox made no definitive statement at the end of spring ball about who will be his starting quarterback for the Aug. 31 opener vs. UC Davis. The competition will continue into fall camp.
What will determine which player is the better choice, Roth believes, is how well each fits into what the Bears want do do on offense . . . and are able to do.
The Bears have a new offensive coordinator in Mike Bloesch, who also will continue to handle the Bears’ O-line. He replaces Jake Spavital, who left before the bowl game in his first season late last November to become coordinator at Baylor.
“The last thing, which is going to allow this staff to choose the right guy, is where do they fit in the system?” Roth said. “So much of that in college, I think, is predicted on how you can protect.
“And I think this team is one with the new offensive coordinator and knowing coach Wilcox, they’re going to want to run the football and take some shots down the field.”
Cal devoted a lot of energy during spring ball to developing its deep-ball passing game. And the Bears have added receiver talent, led by Notre Dame transfer Tobias Merriweather, with that in mind.
“With that said, can you protect when it’s time for those shots?” Roth said. “If you can, Fernando can sit back in that pocket and deal. He’s a guy that reminds me, in terms of his cerebral element, of Jared Goff. Jared wins, and continues to win, with his mind.
“I have yet to watch Chandler Rogers, but you watch him play . . . different type of athlete, different body type, different size. Again, can still be accurate.”
Mendoza looked stronger and faster during spring ball but Rogers has shown himself to be the more elusive quarterback, able to create something with his feet if protection breaks down.
So, will Cal’s offensive line be stout enough to make things work with either player at quarterback?
“I can’t wait for it to shake out,” Roth said. “I love it at at the end of the spring when it’s tight at that position. Because I think it’s better for everybody. I really do.”
It also may be the smart way for a coach to approach competition at quarterback. If both players still feel in the hunt for the starting job, neither is likely to bail into the transfer portal.
Wednesday was the final day for players to enter the portal, and no one expected either Mendoza or Rogers to look for the exit before that deadline.
“I believe in the following — I learned this from coach (David) Shaw back in the day — which is you want to have enough oxygen in your quarterback room where everybody feels they can breathe,” Roth said.
So far, both players can inhale and exhale and see a future. Eventually, one of them will be named the starter for UC Davis.
“Knowing Justin,” Roth said, “he’s just telling the truth and it’s really close.”