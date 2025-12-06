Best College Football Prop Bets Today for Conference Championships (Bet on Nate Frazier in SEC Championship)
It's a big day for college football fans and bettors as we have five conference championship games on tap. If you're lucky enough to live in a state that allows you to bet on college football player props, let me give you three of my favorites for today's championship games.
Bear Bachmeier OVER 186.5 Passing Yards (-114)
Bear Bachmeier has a tough test ahead of him when BYU takes on Texas Tech in the Big 12 Championship, but I think this total is still too low. He threw for 188 yards against the Red Raiders in the regular season, so all he has to do is match the total from that game, and this bet will cash. With Texas Tech being set as a 13.5-point favorite, there's a good chance BYU will have to throw the ball to play catch-up. The Cougars will likely lose this game, but I expect Bachmeier to reach 187+ yards through the air.
Nate Frazier OVER 60.5 Rushing Yards (-114)
If there's one weakness that Alabama has, it's the Crimson Tide's ability to stop the run. They rank 57th in opponent yards per carry, allowing 4.2 yards per rush, while also allowing 27th in opponent rush success rate and 44th in opponent rush EPA. Nate Frazier, Georgia's running back, was benched after fumbling against Alabama in the regular season. If he's able to hang on to the ball in the rematch, he may torch this Crimson Tide defense.
Fernando Mendoza OVER 210.5 Passing Yards (-114)
It's time for Fernando Mendoza to have his Heisman moment. The Ohio State defense has been elite when it comes to stopping the run, but the Buckeyes rank 23rd in opponent dropback success rate and ninth in opponent dropback EPA. Mendoza is already averaging 229.83 passing yards per game, so it's not too big of an ask for him to reach 211+ yards in the Big Ten Championship.
