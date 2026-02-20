AJ Dybantsa's greatness might not be enough to save BYU's sinking season
It doesn’t take long to realize that AJ Dybantsa is a special, special talent on a basketball court but despite his talents it still might not be enough to save BYU’s sinking season.
The latest setback for the Cougars was a 75-68 loss on the road against No. 4 Arizona on Wednesday night, which was its sixth loss in the last nine games. In that stretch, Dybantsa is averaging 28.0 points per game, but it hasn’t really mattered.
His team has been outclassed, outcoached, and out toughed. The challenge to string together victories became much more difficult for BYU after Richie Saunders tore his ACL at the beginning of its 90-86 overtime victory against Colorado on Saturday.
Saunders was the only player outside of Baylor transfer Rob Wright that Dybantsa would lean on if he needed a breather. They were both extremely consistent and dangerous with the ability to shoot from anywhere on the floor.
Now, it’s only Wright who bears the responsibility of being the ‘Robin’ to Dybantsa’s ‘Bat Man’ and it doesn’t look like it’s going to be anywhere close to enough for the Cougars.
Against the Arizona, Kennard Davis Jr. was the only other player to crack double figures and that was primarily due to his 5-for-5 night from the free throw line, only taking four shots from the floor, which was the third most on the team behind Dybantsa and Wright.
BYU hasn’t landed a marquee win in conference play even with a healthy Saunders. The Cougars have lost to Texas Tech, Kansas, Houston, and Arizona twice as well as a defeat in Stillwater against Oklahoma State.
Its wins in non-conference play, while aging well, aren’t overly impressive with an opening night victory over Villanova on a neutral court in Las Vegas, a home game against Wisconsin, and a buzzer beater against Clemson in New York to erase a big deficit.
All three teams are expected to go to the NCAA Tournament but it’s not the caliber of win that many thought would be the best of the season for BYU in a loaded Big 12.
There is no danger for the Cougars to miss March Madness and there is still time for resume enhancements with home games against No. 6 Iowa State and No. 13 Texas Tech, but this BYU team doesn’t look like a serious postseason contender unless AJ Dybantsa can develop his own superpowers.