Arizona Gets Star Center Motiejus Krivas to Return for Senior Season

It’ll be an offseason full of transitioning for the Arizona basketball team but its superstar center, Motiejus Krivas, isn’t going anywhere.

The 7-foot-2 standout announced his return to the program for his senior season on Monday afternoon after a breakout junior campaign.

Krivas was limited to just eight games as a sophomore after a freshman season that showed signs of an intriguing prospect. This year, he posted 10.4 points, 8.2 rebounds, and 1.9 blocks per game for a Wildcat team that was one of the best in the country.

The native of Lithuania was a First Team All-Big 12 selection as well as a member of the Big 12 All-Defensive Team and will be considered one of the best returning players in college basketball next season.

The defensive numbers with Krivas on the floor were startling this season as Arizona’s opponents shot 7-percent worse with the center on the court and scored 14 fewer points per 100 possessions when he was on the floor compared to when he was on the bench.

However, Motiejus Krivas is going to have to emerge as a leader for Arizona after the Wildcats have seen a number of its key players depart the program following its run to the Final Four.

Tobe Awaka, Jaden Bradley, and Anthony Dell’Orso have all exhausted their eligibility while superstar freshman Koa Peat and Brayden Burries are leaving school early for the NBA Draft.

Arizona does return promising freshman Ivan Kharchenkov, another international player, for his sophomore season after posting 10.4 points per game this season while head coach Tommy Lloyd also landed Washington guard JJ Mandaquit and North Carolina guard Derek Dixon in the transfer portal.

In the NCAA Tournament, Krivas was dominant for the Wildcats, averaging 10.2 points, 8.8 rebounds. 2.0 assists, and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 48.4-percent from the field. In Arizona’s 12-point win over Utah State in the Round of 32, he went for 11 points, 14 rebounds, and three blocks.

Arizona is banking on Motiejus Krivas to continue his progression into next season, which will be his fourth with the program, and be in the conversation for the best center in the nation.