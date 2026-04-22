Baylor Freshman Tounde Yessoufou Becomes Buzzer Beating Transfer Portal Entry

Buzzer beaters are not only limited to what happens on the court in college basketball but also in the transfer portal.

Hours ahead of the midnight deadline, Baylor freshman Tounde Yessoufou entered the portal, according to multiple reports, as he is keeping all of his options open after declaring for the NBA Draft a week earlier.

Players needed to inform their school’s coaching staff of compliance office by midnight on Tuesday of their intentions to enter the transfer portal. It could take a day for the paperwork to be processed, and players could still appear in the portal after the deadline.

Following the deadline, only players whose teams undergo a coaching change will be allowed to enter the transfer portal.

Yessoufou was a bright spot in a disappointing season for Baylor, averaging 17.8 points, 5.9 rebounds, 1.6 assists, and 2.0 steals per game on 46.5-percent shooting from the floor yet only 29.3-percent from 3-point range.

He is currently No. 40 in ESPN’s NBA Draft Top-100 prospects and the belief is that he will return to play college basketball next season.

Baylor also saw James Nnaji, Dan Skillings Jr., JJ White, and Will Kuykendall enter the portal while sophomore guard Cameron Carr declared for the NBA Draft. The Bears are expected to lose four of its top five scorers from last year’s team while only adding Liberty’s Brett Decker Jr. and Penn State’s Kayden Mingo in transfer portal thus far.

UCLA and Kentucky are two schools that will be heavily recruiting Tounde Yessoufou as the Wildcats were one of the programs that were involved with him coming out of high school and have experience a rough start to the offseason in trying to land top transfers.

Baylor is coming off its first missed NCAA Tournament since the 2017-18 season. The program has previously made 13-of-17 NCAA Tournaments.