Iowa State Basketball Grants T.J. Otzelberger Raise, Extension after Turning Down Elite Programs

T.J. Otzelberger has his pick of a job. He could have landed any of the major vacancies in the sport, but he wanted to remain home. He chose Iowa State and now the Cyclones are showing their appreciation.

The school announced on Wednesday that it has agreed to a 10-year contract with T.J. Otzelberger that will pay him $6 million annually to remain with the program.

"I'm thankful for the support of our President, Dr. Cook and our Athletics Director, Jamie Pollard," Otzelberger said in a statement provided by the program.

"We are humbled and grateful to continue leading a program that means so much to us. Iowa State is home for my family, and we are excited to be part of the community for years to come."

In his first five seasons at the school, Iowa State has made the NCAA Tournament in every year and made the second weekend three times. It’s the first time in program history that any head coach has led the team to multiple Sweet 16 appearances.

"Coach Otzelberger has elevated our men's basketball program into a perennial NCAA Tournament and Top 25 team. This contract extension demonstrates Iowa State University's commitment to him by making him one of the highest paid basketball coaches in the country," athletic director Jamie Pollard said.

"We are excited to reward him for the success we have enjoyed during his first five years leading the Cyclones and we look forward to continued success under his leadership.”

One of the biggest programs that was in pursuit of T.J. Otzelberger was North Carolina after its firing of Hubert Davis this offseason, but the Iowa State head coach was one of a handful of candidates that turned away the Tar Heels to remain with their current program, which resulted in UNC hiring Michael Malone.