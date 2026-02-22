Kansas remains most perplexing team in college basketball after loss to Cincinnati
Do you want to try and explain the Kansas Jayhawks? Because it sure is a complicated story.
But how about if we settle on this, Kansas is the most perplexing team in the country and it continued with an absolutely stunning home loss to Cincinnati on Saturday afternoon, 84-68.
Was it a trap game? Sure, but that still leave no excuse to lose to the Bearcats and show no fight late in the game.
There was no issue surrounding Darryn Peterson. He played 32 minutes and wasn’t pulled until the game was out of reach. He struggled, however, with 17 points on 1-of-7 shooting from 3-point range.
He wasn’t the only one, though. The loss was a struggle for everyone with the exception of Flory Bidunga, who went for 18 points and 12 rebounds on 8-for-10 shooting and now puts the team at a crossroads.
After its inspiring win over then No. 1 Arizona, handing the Wildcats its first loss of the season, the Jayhawks have lost two of three games and are staring down a remaining schedule of No. 4 Houston, road trips to No. 2 Arizona and Arizona State, and a regular season finale against rival Kansas State.
Prior to its game against Cincinnati, Kansas was slotted as the No. 3 seed in the East Region, the No. 10 overall seed, in the NCAA’s bracket reveal, presumably slipping in the eyes of the selection committee after its loss.
It’s unfair to say Kansas is a better team when Darryn Peterson doesn’t play, because they aren’t. He’s one of the best players in the country and can elevate the Jayhawks to a National Championship ceiling. However, it is fair to say that the roles on the team are much more defined when he’s on the sidelines.
Bidunga becomes a centerpiece. Melvin Council and Bryson Tiller are much more aggressive and assertive on offense.
It’s something Bill Self and the Jayhawks must figure out for the postseason, especially in the unrelenting Big 12 Tournament.
No. 8 Kansas will look to bounce back on Big Monday inside Allen Fieldhouse against the No. 2 Cougars.