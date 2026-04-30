Kansas Still Needs More Talent on Roster Following Tyran Stokes Commitment

Kansas got its superstar, now it has to fill in the rest of the pieces.

The Jayhawks got its biggest target of the offseason when Tyran Stokes, the top ranked high school recruit in the country, committed to the Jayhawks on Tuesday night but the roster around him is still lacking key talent.

Bill Self’s team was hit hard by the portal this offseason after seeing Flory Bidunga, Bryson Tiller, Elmarko Jackson, Jamari McDowell, and others opting to transfer while other key players like Melvin Council and Tre White exhausting their eligibility.

Kansas was able to retain Paul Mbiya, its backup center who showed promise at times during the year, despite him entering the portal and also adding Utah’s Keanu Dawes, Toledo’s Leroy Blyden Jr., and Charleston’s Christian Reeves but there doesn’t appear to be a key sidekick for Stokes.

"Tyran is as versatile a youngster that I've ever recruited,” Bill Self said in a statement.

“He can score and he's a terrific rebounder. He's powerful and can be a great facilitator, and maybe what he does best is pass the basketball. He's had far more exposure to basketball than most kids his age and will come in here with the ability to live up to the lofty expectations that will be placed on him by others.”

If Kansas does not make any more major additions, a lot of pressure will also be on 5-star freshman guard Taylen Kinney to perform at a very high level next to Tyran Stokes. Stokes will clearly be the top option for the Jayhawks on offense with Kinney or Blyden being the secondary options.

It’s a lot to ask of three players who have either never played college basketball before but if there is a head coach that could figure that problem out it might be Bill Self.