Another losing streak by Purdue is major red flag entering postseason
It’s time to start worrying about Purdue if you haven’t already.
The Boilermakers look nothing like they have over the past few seasons under Matt Painter, advancing as far as the National Championship two years ago.
This year’s team looks mortal. They’re beatable and lacking a physical inside presence. Most importantly, they’ve looked average inside Mackey Arena this season.
Its latest lost came away from home against a desperate Ohio State team on Sunday. It was its second straight loss as well as its third dropped contest in the last four outings and it was on the heels of the Boilermakers losing three straight games just five weeks prior.
Point guard Braden Smith remains one of the best players at his position in the country but there’s too much inconsistency on the roster outside of Smith, Fletcher Loyer, and Trey Kaufman-Renn.
There is virtually no bench and Oscar Cluff, the starting center, is not the most physically gifted player and is at a significant disadvantage when matched up against more athletic players.
It’s not to say that Purdue is a bad team but there is a ceiling to this group after it looked like earlier in the season, they could be a title contender winning 17-of-18 games to begin the season.
The Boilermakers close the regular season on the road against Northwestern and at home with Wisconsin, two games they desperately need to win to steady the ship before the postseason.
Just a week ago the team was a No. 2 seed in the West Region but is now on the 3-line according to most projections and could be trending towards a 4-seed if things don’t turnaround.
There is history, tradition, and a winning culture within the Purdue program and Matt Painter will get the most out of his team, but it could be a short stay in the NCAA Tournament with how its closing out the regular season.