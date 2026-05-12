Ben McCollum Extension Shows Unwavering Commitment to Iowa Basketball

After a historic first season as the head coach of the Iowa basketball program, Ben McCollum has been rewarded with a contract extension.

The new deal is for six years, through the 2032 season, and gives him an immediate $1 million raise.

“I am incredibly thankful to President Wilson and Beth Goetz for their continued belief in what we are building,” Ben McCollum said in a statement.

“We have a strong foundation in place, and we have great momentum moving forward. We are eager to build on our success and elevate this program at the highest level.”

McCollum led the Hawkeyes to its first Elite Eight appearance since the 1986-87 season and he had been courted by several openings around college basketball, most notably North Carolina, but declined to remain in Iowa City.

“This extension reflects not only our recent success, but the strong alignment we have with Coach McCollum’s vision for Iowa basketball,” Beth Goetz, Iowa’s athletic director said in a press release.

“The culture he and his staff have developed, the way they represent our institution, and the connection created with the Hawkeye community have been incredibly meaningful.”

Iowa’s win over No. 1 seed Florida in the Round of 32 sent the program to its first Sweet 16 since 1999 and its 24 victories were the fifth most in a single season in school history.

The Iowa City native has experienced a strong rise in the coaching world after spending 15 seasons at Northwest Missouri State, turning the program into a Division II powerhouse, he led Drake to the NCAA Tournament in his first – and only – year with the Bulldogs.

Now, Ben McCollum will look to lead Iowa to more success not only in the NCAA Tournament but in the loaded Big Ten.