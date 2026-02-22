Duke might have found defensive formula to slowing down Michigan's offense
Duke’s defense has been one of the best in the country for most of the season, but what they were able to do against Michigan on Saturday night was at another level.
The Blue Devils held the Wolverines to 40-percent shooting from the field and 6-of-25 from 3-point range (24.0-percent) but the depths it reached in the second half was the major reason why it ended up winning the game.
Michigan shot a frigid 8-for-28 (28.6-percent) from the floor after halftime and 3-for-12 (25-percent) from distance. Its 11-of-12 free throws was the biggest reason why the Blue Devils only outscored them by three points.
However, most of Michigan’s offensive struggles were tied to point guard Elliot Cadeau’s performance.
Until the final 90 seconds, Cadeau was a mess. He finished with only eight points and six assists. Five of his points came from the free throw line and five assists were in the first half.
The North Carolina transfer missed his opening seven shots before a 3-pointer brought the Wolverines within three, 64-61.
Duke put length on the ball, trying to limit him with players like Dame Sarr and Caleb Foster.
Michigan’s offense was at its best when he was facilitating and he jumpstarted the quick start to the game for Yaxel Lendeborg, who had 16 points in the first half and only five in the second half.
Three of Elliot Cadeau’s first half assists led to buckets for Lendeborg while the other two translated to a layup to open the game and dunk.
It was the first poor game for Cadeau against an elite team this season and maybe provided a glimpse as to how to defeat Michigan, who only lost one game entering its showdown with the Blue Devils.
If you can cut off the head of the snake, things might not look as dangerous. It’s easier said than done and not every team around the country has the personnel like Duke, but it’s worth keeping in mind how the Blue Devils won and if another program could replicate it.
Michigan still has two ranked games – No. 10 Illinois and No. 15 Michigan State – left in the regular season before entering the Big Ten Tournament.