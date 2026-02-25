Egregious miss call could result in Indiana missing NCAA Tournament
Most NCAA Tournament projections had Indiana barely in the field.
The Hoosiers haven’t done much to hurt its case, entering Tuesday’s game with no Quad 3 or 4 losses, but its marquee wins have been few and far between.
After dropping back-to-back games on the road in decisive fashion, there was no margin for error for Indiana against Northwestern and for most of the game it looked like it could be a snoozer.
The lead grew to as many as 13 points, 38-25, in the first half and until the 10-minute mark it was still a comfortable eight-point lead. Then, the offense went ice cold.
Indiana took 56-48 with 10:04 remaining and didn’t make another field goal until there was 31.2 seconds left on a layup from Tayton Conerway to bring the Hoosiers within two, 67-65.
It was the absolute worst-case scenario before the referees had a major impact on the game and might have affected Indiana’s NCAA Tournament hopes.
Tucker DeVries was attempting a 3-pointer in the final seconds to try and tie the game, and he was clearly hit across the wrist as he was attempting the shot by Northwestern’s Angelo Ciaravino, but it went uncalled.
The 3-pointer missed and the Wildcats made a free throw to ice the game, winning 72-68. If a foul was called, it would have given the 84.8-percent free throw shooter three attempts to try and tie the game, who was already 3-for-3 at the free throw line in the game after being fouled on a triple earlier in the second half.
However, there was another play that could have been called for a foul, but it was not as obvious as the 3-pointer. Conerway was driving to the basket with the Hoosiers down three, 69-66, and dunked with 8.4 seconds left but seemingly was bumped from behind by Jake West.
If a foul was called, Conerway could have tied the game at the free throw line. Neither call went Indiana’s way, which was how the entire second half unfolded.
Still, it’s not the officials’ fault that the Hoosiers suffered a Quad 3 loss because the game should have never gotten to that point regardless.
The near 10-minute drought offensively combined with Sam Alexis splitting free throws that could have tied the score with 14.5 seconds left. It was the sixth straight victory for the Wildcats over Indiana, and it puts the Hoosiers in a very difficult position going forward.
Its regular season will wrap up with home games against No. 13 Michigan State and Minnesota before a road game in the finale at Ohio State before the Big Ten Tournament.
A perfect finish and strong run in the tournament are necessary for Indiana to get into the field, and that still might not be enough. It’s going to be a long, long time until Selection Sunday in Bloomington, but good thing they have a National Championship in football to keep them company.