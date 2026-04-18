Illinois Ready to Chase Final Four Repeat After Andrej Stojakovic Announces Return

It was the biggest offseason decision that was circulating the Illinois basketball program and how the Illini will return their entire core from its Final Four run.

Andrej Stojakovic announced his return to Illinois on Friday, marking the first time he will spend more than one season at a school after beginning his career at California before transferring to Stanford prior to his arrival in Champagin.

Stojakovic averaged 13.5 points – the second most on team – and 4.5 rebounds per game this season but elevated his play in the NCAA Tournament, specifically in the later rounds with 13 points in Illinois’ victory over Houton in the Sweet 16 and 17 points in the Elite 8 victory over Iowa.

After an ankle injury late in the season, the son of the former NBA star Peja Stojakovic came off the bench and thrived in a sixth man role, providing a much-needed scoring boost off the bench. However, he projects as a starter for the Illini next year.

Earlier in the week Illinois learned that David Mirkovic, Tomislav Ivisic, Zvonimir Ivisic, and Jake Davis would all return to the team as they try and follow its first Final Four run since 2005 with another spectacular season as they are in position to be a Top 5 team in the country entering next season.

Illinois will have to replace superstar freshman Keaton Wagler, who is a projected Top 10 pick and declared for the NBA Draft, and senior Kylan Boswell but landed coveted Providence transfer Stefan Vaaks to add to its offensive arsenal and are returning five of its top seven scorers from last season.

Brad Underwood will have the upper hand on many teams in November as his squad knows the expectations that will be placed on their shoulder but nothing is more important than knowing what its head coach wants and the familiarity of playing with each other.