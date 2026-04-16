Indiana Making Much Needed Roster Changes to Catapult Near Top of Transfer Rankings

Indiana basketball is ready to compete for championships again.

Under the first year of head coach Darian DeVries something was missing. The Hoosiers were lacking a sense of urgency and firepower on its roster, and it showed by missing the NCAA Tournament.

Granted it’s difficult to make March Madness in the first year under a new coach but now the Hoosiers are ready to roll after aggressively attacking the transfer portal this month.

It’s latest additions, Alabama forward Aiden Sherrell and Villanova guard Bryce Lindsay give the team an imposing force in the paint and a guard who can score in multiple ways but prefers to let it fly from 3-point range.

This season Sherrell started all 34 games for the Crimson Tide, averaging 11.1 points and 6.2 rebounds per game while Linday shot 35.6-percent from 3-point range for the Wildcats and posted 12.3 points per contest.

Indiana also landed Notre Dame point guard Markus Burton, who can be one of the premier players in the Big Ten if he stays healthy, SMU center Samet Yigitoglu, Duke guard Darren Harris, and Georgia Tech guard Jaedan Mustaf.

It’s a group of players that should have the buzz back around Indiana basketball – trying to get out behind the shadow of the football program in the basketball crazed state -- after a 10th place finish in the conference this season, losing six of its final seven games including a first-round loss to Northwestern in the Big Ten Tournament.

The combination of the 7-foot-2 Yigitoglu and 6-foot-10 Sherrell will give DeVries size and length he didn’t have this season and the consistent scoring of Burton in various facets will help the lengthy scoring droughts that plagued Indiana when 3-pointers weren’t falling in some of its critical losses.

As the Hoosiers put the finishing touches on its roster in the next several weeks, it’s clear that this team already has enough talent to return to the NCAA Tournament.