Michigan Lands Highly Coveted Transfer Moustapha Thiam as Reload Continues

One of the best transfer portal centers is officially off the board as Cincinnati big man Moustapha Thiam committed to Michigan on Friday afternoon.

Thiam underwent a long recruiting process, but the Wolverines emerged as a clear frontrunner within the last week as he will serve as a perfect replacement for departing center Aday Mara, who has not officially declared for the NBA Draft ahead of Friday’s deadline but will certainly be making the jump to the pros.

St. John's, Arkansas and Kansas were among the programs that were the most interested in the center.

Aday Mara started 39 of 40 games for the Wolverines in its championship season, averaging 12.1 points, 6.8 rebounds, 2.4 assists, and 2.6 blocks per game, while anchoring one of the most dominant frontcourts in college basketball.

Thiam, who is listed at 7-foot-2, became one of the best big men in the country in his first season with the Bearcats after beginning his career with one season at UCF. He posted 12.8 points, 7.1 rebounds, and 1.6 blocks per game this season. His 28-point performance in an upset victory on the road against Kansas showcased his potential on the national stage and continued to show his progression throughout the end of the season.

Michigan did not lose any key rotational players to the transfer portal this offseason yet managed to add Tennessee forward JP Estrella and LSU forward Jalen Reed.

The Wolverines also have to replace All-American Yaxel Lendeborg along with Mara. Standout center Morez Johnson could also depart the program as he declared for the NBA Draft with the ability to return to the program for another season.

It’s clear that Dusty May has a vision for what he wants his team to look like, and play like, as Moustapha Thiam feels like the perfect fit for Michigan and will seamlessly transition into the team’s scheme.