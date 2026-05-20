Michigan Standout Morez Johnson Remaining in NBA Draft after Strong Combine Performance

Some NBA Draft decisions are easier than others and Morez Johnson’s choice was pretty simple.

The former Michigan standout is remaining in the draft to begin his professional career after spending one season with the program and winning a National Championship. Johnson, following his transfer from Illinois, started all 40 games for the Wolverines and averaged 13.1 points, 7.3 rebounds, 1.2 assists, and 1.1 blocks per game.

Despite not being the top option offensively, the 6-foot-9 forward proved that he was ready for the next step in his career and flashed at the NBA Draft Combine last week in Chicago.

Morez Johnson left the door open to a potential return to Michigan, but it was always a very slim chance he would play college basketball against next season, especially with how head coach Dusty May recruited his team during this offseason.

"From day one, Coach May told us he was going to help develop us on and off the court, and the goal was to win a national championship," Johnson said in a social media statement.

"We accomplished that mission.”

Johnson went for 12 points and 10 rebounds in Michigan’s victory over UConn in the National Championship.

"I am excited to chase my lifelong dream of playing in the NBA," he continued. "Every stop along my journey has prepared me for this moment, and I'm extremely grateful."

"Michigan is everything. You want to find a community that embraces you, helps you grow and reach your ultimate goal. Michigan offers it all. From the best fans in the nation to the alumni base."

Morez Johnson could be selected as high as the lottery in recent NBA Draft projections and should join teammates Yaxel Lendeborg and Aday Mara as first round picks.

Players have until May 27 to withdraw from the NBA Draft to be eligible with the NCAA.

Michigan guard Elliot Cadeu, who tested the waters, has already withdrawn and returned to the Wolverines as expected.