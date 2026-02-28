Michigan's win over Illinois shows Wolverines still might be best team in the country
It’s loss to Duke wasn’t pretty but are you going to go out on a limb and say Michigan is not the best team in the country?
It’s a fun debate to have and one that will likely get settled in the NCAA Tournament, but the Wolverines are trying to reclaim its spot at the top of the sport after its demolition of No. 10 Illinois on Friday night, 84-70, and it might have done so.
It was a game Michigan led by as many as 21 points and the outcome was never in doubt in the second half, showing its depth and powerful frontcourt against a big front line for the Illini.
In its last four games, Michigan has won by double digits on the road against Purdue and Illinois – two of the most difficult places to play in the country.
Morez Johnson, in his return to Illinois, played like a man possessed with a team-high 19 points and 11 rebounds. He was aided by 19 points from Aday Mara and 16 points, seven rebounds, and four assists from Yaxel Lendeborg.
The victory showed, again, that not many teams in the country have the personnel to match the Wolverines and it was thought that Illinois could be one of those teams that had the bodies to make things difficult on the Big Ten favorites.
Tomislav Ivisic struggled with just seven points and four rebounds while his brother, Zvonimir Ivisic only played 11 minutes with two points and no rebounds. Illini freshman David Mirkovic tried to lead the team’s frontcourt with 12 points and 10 rebounds but it’s very difficult for one player to do all that work.
There are just two games on the schedule for Michigan before it begins the portion of the season it will truly be judged on – the postseason.
The Wolverines are the heavy favorite to win the Big Ten Tournament and as well as reach the Final Four but despite its lofty regular season record the final determination if the season could be considered as a success for Michigan will be how far it advances in March.