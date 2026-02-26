Johnny Dawkins remarkable turnaround with UCF went from hot seat to tournament
There have been a lot of teams this season who have surprised and exceeded expectations but perhaps none greater than what Johnny Dawkins has done with UCF this year.
The Knights, picked to finish 14th in the 16-team Big 12 in the preseason poll, are not only poised to finish in the Top 8 of the league but are nearly assured an NCAA Tournament spot on Selection Sunday.
Its most recent victory was its most surprising result, running BYU out of its own gym 97-84 without its leading scorer Riley Kugel. Dawkins watched his team hit 14-of-24 3-pointers and lead by as many as 36 points in the game, sweeping its road trip in the state of Utah.
Amid conference realignment, UCF was forgotten. Even prior to its leap to the Big 12, it was struggling in the AAC, and it would not have been a surprise if Dawkins was fired. The last appearance in the NCAA Tournament was in the 2018-19 season when the Knights nearly pulled off the upset of No. 1 Duke.
Six straight years of missing March Madness, although the last three seasons the program made the postseason with two NIT bids and a showing in the newly created College Basketball Crown.
Dawkins new his job was on the line, and he delivered in a big way.
Nearly is entire roster is made up of new players and transfers, which was a gamble. Coaches never truly know how quickly a roster full of transfers will come together but UFC defied the odds.
They have one of the most prolific offenses in the country that has led to wins over Kansas, and Texas Tech with the potential to be a headache for teams in the tournament to prepare for on a quick turnaround.
UCF, already at the 20-win mark, is poised to have the most wins since the ’18-19 season and could be favored in its remaining three regular season games, hosting Baylor and Oklahoma State before its finale on the road against West Virginia.
It’s been a magical run for the Knights, removing Johnny Dawkins from the hot seat and they are hoping their journey is just getting started.