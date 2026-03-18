Doubting Duke's Championship Legitimacy Could be Biggest Mistake of March Madness
After a year in which the No. 1 seeds dominated in the NCAA Tournament, it’s understandable for people to be trying to beat the best team in the sport this year.
As the buildup to Thursday’s tipoff in the Round of 64 begins, college basketball analysts around the country are trying to display which top seeds could be the most vulnerable between Duke, Arizona, Michigan, and Florida – and most are landing on the Blue Devils due to its injuries.
It remains a longshot for starting guard Caleb Foster to play at all in the NCAA Tournament after breaking his foot in the regular season finale against North Carolina, but the more confusing injury remains starting center Patrick Ngongba.
There is no specific injury for Ngongba except head coach Jon Scheyer labeling it as “soreness.” He was ruled out of the ACC Tournament with the idea of being ready for the NCAA Tournament but was seen entering the arena in a walking boot and on a scooter.
Scheyer ruled essentially ruled Ngongba out for Duke’s matchup in the Round of 64 against Sienna and provided no context if he could play in the Round of 32.
For those reasons, Duke is being projected as the first No. 1 seed to be eliminated from the tournament but fade the Blue Devils at your own risk.
After a thrilling finish in the quarterfinals of the ACC Tournament against Florida State, Duke cruised by Clemson in the semifinals before delivering a late blow to finish off Virginia in the title game.
Cayden Boozer showed the ability in the final two games of the tournament to be a serviceable point guard. Cameron Boozer and Isaiah Evans are still superstars while Maliq Brown, Dame Sarr, and Nik Khamenia are able to play their roles perfectly.
Duke doesn’t have the top end talent like they would with Caleb Foster and Pat Ngongba on the floor but fading this team is dangerous even in a loaded East Region.