Injuries Wreaking Havoc on Michigan, UConn in National Championship Preparation

There is no bigger storyline entering Monday’s National Championship than the injuries surrounding Michigan and UConn.

Despite the Huskies being the modern age posterchild for a college basketball dynasty and the Wolverines looking to cap off its dominant season, the Final Four was brutal for stars of each time.

It was obvious that Michigan superstar, and Big Ten Player of the Year, Yaxel Lendeborg was hampered early into the first half of its win over Arizona after twisting his ankle just minutes into the game.

Lendeborg was able to return to the game but took two trips to the Wolverines locker room for treatment, playing just six minutes in the first half. He finished with 11 points in 14 minutes, shooting 3-for-4 from the field and a perfect 3-for-3 from 3-point range despite his physical limitations.

“All imaging has come back clean, and he's getting treatment and doing rehab all day today,” Michigan head coach Dusty May said on Sunday.

“I'm sure he'll give it a go tomorrow, but that will be entirely up to him and the medical staff. They'll tell me if he can go.”

Lendeborg had been one of the best players in the NCAA Tournament, scoring at least 23 points in the Round of 32, Sweet 16, and Elite 8 and shooting 61.3-percent from the field in those three games.

“Whatever version of Yaxel we get it's going to be somebody that helps us play better basketball,” May added.

In a bigger surprise on Sunday, UConn head coach Dan Hurley revealed that starting guard Solo Ball suffered a foot sprain in its win over Illinois despite not showing any signs of a injury during the game and logging 28 minutes.

Ball said he got through the victory on “adrenaline”.

“It happened in the first half,” Ball explained. “I think my foot got caught with [Tarris Reed] with the screen and it kind of just happened. But I'm feeling all right right now. Just leaving it up to the medical staff. I'm doing everything I can to prepare for tomorrow.”

Ball had one of his best games of the postseason, scoring 13 points and hitting three 3-pointers, his most since the Big East Tournament quarterfinal three weeks ago.

Hurley continued that his starting guard wouldn’t practice on Sunday, and the team would see how he responded to treatment leading up to the game.

“I'm just leaving it up to the medical staff,” Ball initially responded when asked if he was going to play.

“Just doing everything I can to prepare for tomorrow. I don't think it's too much added to it. Just being in the National Championship game, just got to prepare the exact same way we've prepared all season, so bump in the road, but, I mean, still going to play.”

Neither Yaxel Lendeborg nor Solo Ball was listed on the team’s injury report on Sunday night, signifying both players will be available and likely start in the final game of the season.