March Madness: East Region Made for Drama and Elite TV Ratings
The NCAA Tournament is one of the most entertaining events in all of sports and this year will be no different. There are usually a few pods that are made for storylines and television ratings – even though if the selection committee disagrees with the notion.
However, this year is truly something special. In the East Region, there aren’t just a few potential matchups that pop off the bracket but rather the entire region.
Duke, UConn, Michigan State, Kansas, St. John’s, Louisville, and UCLA all will be hoping to advance through the region to get to the Final Four. They all not just really strong teams this season, but the programs are titans of the sport. A mix of the past, present, and future.
Head coaches that have quickly risen to stardom, hold multiple National Championships, and have very colorful personalities – it all will be appointment television.
The drama really gets started in the Round of 32, assuming the better seeds prevail in the Round of 64.
The series of games could feature Rick Pitino and the Red Storm against Bill Self and the Jayhawks, Louisville battling Michigan State, and the fiery antics of Dan Hurley and Mick Cronin on display with a trip to the second weekend on the line.
But don’t count out a potential upset as South Florida, the No. 11 seed, is primed to shred brackets after winning the AAC Tournament Championship amid its 11-game winning streak.
Head coach Bryan Hodgson is being heavily courted among schools that have coaching vacancies like Syracuse and Providence. Will it be too big of a distraction for him or the team with the massive media presence?
It all lends itself for a fascinating region as the top overall seed in the tournament, the Duke Blue Devils, looking to return to the Final Four and avenge its crushing loss last season.