Miami (Ohio) Proved to the Country It Belonged in NCAA Tournament with Whipping of SMU
It was the debate of conference championship week, and everybody had a different opinion, but Miami (OH) left no doubt on Wednesday night in the First Four that they belonged in the NCAA Tournament.
The RedHawks, who were bounced in the quarterfinals of the MAC Tournament after a 31-0 regular season, earned a spot in the First Four against SMU on Selection Sunday, and it was the test that everyone wanted to see.
Miami (OH) never played a power conference team or a Quad 1 game during the regular season, and it didn’t matter.
Travis Steele’s team beat the Mustangs 89-79 to advance to the Round of 64 and sent a message to the country in the process.
They stayed true to what they were all season long. They let it fly from 3-point range, making 16-of-41 attempts, and were efficient from 2-point territory on 13-for-23 shooting. Miami (OH) shared the ball – 20 assists on 29 field goals – and only committed four turnovers.
SMU was able to flex its muscles in the paint, winning the battle inside by 26 points, but it didn’t matter on this night.
Miami (OH) jumped out to a 10-point lead with 6:29 to go in the first half that eventually turned into a 43-34 advantage at halftime. SMU came with its best adjustments and took a 49-48 lead early in the second half, but nothing fazes the RedHawks, they’ve experienced every type of game this season.
A 15-1 run made the lead 13-points for Miami (OH) and they never looked back.
Eian Elmer finished with 23 points on six made 3-pointers while Brant Byers added 19 points on four triples and 17 points came from the trusty Luke Skaljac.
Now, No. 6 seed Tennessee is waiting – an entirely new challenge – but that can wait as the program basks in the glory of winning an NCAA Tournament game and shutting up the haters.
There are things to fix obviously, like burning some clock in late game situations instead of having quick possessions with under three minutes to go and a nine-point lead, but the RedHawks will not be intimidated against the Volunteeers.
They will show up and play their game and trust its style of basketball can prevail.