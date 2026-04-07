Michigan Downs UConn with Second Half Surge to Win National Championship

It was the contrast of styles – Michigan’s up-tempo offense against UConn’s slow pace – but in the end it didn’t matter. The Wolverines are able to play in any facet, and it resulted in its first National Championship since 1989, beating the Huskies 69-63.

Michigan’s length and athleticism was a nightmare for UConn to deal with all night, holding the Huskies to 21-of-68 (30.9-percent) from the floor and 9-of-33 (27.3-percent) from 3-point range. In the second half, UConn shot just 4-for-18 and missed its first 11 shots from downtown coming out of the locker room.

The shooting wasn’t much better from the Wolverines, making 21-for-55 (38.2-percent) from the floor and a frigid 2-for-15 (13.3-percent), but it was the effectiveness and efficiency getting to the free throw line (25-for-28) that was a major difference.

Michigan extended its lead to 11 points, 48-37, in the second half behind a 13-6 run with six points from Elliot Cadeau that was capped by a 3-pointer, but UConn would respond. The Huskies clawed themselves back within five, 50-45, with 8:24 left but the Wolverines rattled off a 6-0 run to push the lead back to double figures.

After a mini 8-4 run from UConn to get within six, 62-56, with 2:30 left, the Huskies forced a turnover but Solo Ball wasn’t able to covert a layup with 2:02 remaining and Trey McKenney hit a 3-pointer on the following, 65-56, but the Huskies weren't ready to quit.

A 7-2 run after the McKenney 3-pointer brought UConn to within four, 67-63 -- the closest it had been since the early stages of the second half -- with 37.2 seconds left, Roddy Gayle Jr. missed two free throws that left the door open for the Huskies but a missed deep 3-pointer by Alex Karaban and free throws from McKenney iced the game.

Cadeau was the difference maker for the Wolverines with 19 points as Yaxel Lendeborg, who suffered a knee sprain in the Final Four victory over Arizona, was nowhere close to his usual standards finishing with 13 points on 4-for-13 shooting and missing all five of his 3-pointers as he lacked any explosive burst to the basket.

Yet Lendeborg was at his best when Michigan needed him, scoring six points in the final 5:44.

Karaban tried to keep his team in it for as long as possible with 17 points but didn’t get much help from his supporting cast as Tarris Reed Jr. struggled with the size of Aday Mara and the Wolverines frontcourt with 13 points on 4-for-12 shooting.

Braylon Mullins, who hit the game winning shot against Duke in the Elite 8 and had a major impact against Illinois in the Final Four, could not find his shot making just 4-of-17. He started the game 2-of-14 from the field and 1-for-7 from 3-point range before hitting 2-of-3 to close the game.

Michigan started hot, jumping out to a 9-4 lead in the first four minutes, but UConn settled in and claimed the lead, 16-13, on a 9-2 run. The tone of the first half changed following a hook-and-hole foul on Karaban that resulted in a 4-point possession on two free throws from Morez Johnson and layup from Lendeborg.

The Wolverines ended the half on a 10-4 after the foul, leading 33-29 at halftime.

Michigan’s win was the first National Championship for the Big Ten Conference since Michigan State in 2000, snapping a streak of seven straight losses.