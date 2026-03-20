Wisconsin's NCAA Tournament Struggles Continue and Answers Are Needed
It might have already been a trend, but the NCAA Tournament losses are officially alarming for the Wisconsin basketball program.
It’s loss on Thursday in the Round of 64 to No. 12 seed High Point cemented another quick exit in March Madness, one that has become too familiar under head coach Greg Gard.
Last week the Badgers showcased what it was capable of in the postseason with an overtime victory over Illinois in the Big Ten Tournament and nearly upsetting Michigan in the semifinals.
Now, just a few days later its season is over.
“That's the heartache that comes with this tournament,” Gard said after the 83-82 defeat. “Is that team plays exceptionally well and you get sent home when you don't take care of things you need to take care of.”
The Badgers have not been to the second weekend of the tournament since advancing to the Sweet 16 in 2017 and ultimately losing a heartbreaker in overtime against Florida. Since, it has been two missed NCAA Tournaments, one cancelled postseason, and three total victories – none of which have come against a power conference team.
“Today sucks. Today stinks,” Gard continued.
Wisconsin led by 10 points early but it’s lead was as big as eight, 70-62, with 7:08 remaining before High Point got hot from 3-point range. Five of the final eight shots the Panthers made were from beyond the arc.
With a one-point lead, 82-81, and less than a minute to go, the Badgers committed a turnover and had missed layup that led to the eventual game-winning basket. After High Point took the lead, Nick Boyd had his go-ahead layup blocked.
The season can be looked at as a positive for Wisconsin given its preseason expectations as a fringe Top 25 team, but the Badgers appeared to be playing its best basketball of the year entering the postseason and should have advanced father in the NCAA Tournament.
At some point soon, Greg Gard will have to get the Badgers back over the hump and into the second weekend of the tournament.