Braylon Mullins' Return to UConn Gives Huskies Experience and Championship Aspirations

Braylon Mullins became a college basketball hero overnight with his buzzer beater in the Elite 8 against Duke to send UConn to the Final Four. It was an iconic moment that millions watched happened in real time and put no one in the brightest spotlight other than him.

Yet when the Huskies lost to Michigan in the National Championship, he had a massive decision to make; Return to UConn for another season or declare for the NBA Draft?

Mullins was projected as a Top 20 pick, but it was clear that he wasn’t physically ready to make the jump to the NBA and would have spent most of the season in the G-League. He has the shot and range to help an NBA team, but his athleticism and strength are not close to what it needs to be in order to take the leap.

Also, the 2027 NBA Draft is projected to be much weaker than this year’s class – giving Mullins the opportunity to become a lottery selection with a standout sophomore season and cashing in on a big NIL deal with UConn.

In the process, Braylon Mullins gives the Huskies experience – along with the return of Silas Demary Jr. – that will serve its team will in its hopes for another championship run after replacing seniors Tarris Reed Jr. and, most notably, Alex Karaban.

UConn will continue to be aggressive in the transfer portal throughout the offseason.

He averaged 12.0 points, 3.5 rebounds, and 1.4 assists per game on 42.1-percent shooting from the floor and 33.5-percent from 3-point range. In addition to his decision being good for UConn, it’s also another great sign for college basketball that NIL has deterred fringe first round picks who aren’t quite ready for the NBA from entering the draft and continuing their careers in college.