Bryan Hodgson Starting Career at Providence with Scorching Recruiting Week

Providence feels like the sleeping giant in the Big East.

Dan Hurley has elevated UConn to a perirenal championship contender. Rick Pitno has St. John’s as nationally relevant as the program has been since the days of Chris Mullin and Lou Carneseca.

Now, the Friars are trying to reach a similar level and new head coach Bruan Hodgson is off to a great start with a scorching recruiting week.

Providence landed G-League guard Dink Pate and San Diego State transfer Miles Byrd to begin its roster transformation, two of the most sought players available this offseason.

"This is an exciting day for Providence College basketball," Hodgson said in a statement after the team officially signed Pate.

"I have followed Dink's career for a number of years. He is a very talented basketball player, and we believe Friar fans will be excited to see him play in the Amp next season. Dink has competed in the G-League for the last three seasons, and we have seen him display his skill and athleticism while showing continual improvement."

Hodgson also was able to retain sophomore Ryan Mela, who has started 31 games in his two seasons with the Friars.

The detail and commitment from Providence to create a competitive NIL has been noticeable within the last four seasons but it was unable to reach an NCAA Tournament in three seasons under Kim English after playing in seven tournaments during an 11-year stretch under Ed Cooley.

Hodgson has shown to have a fiery edge that will relate to the relentless Providence fanbase and in a Big East that has spots to be taken under the Huskies and Red Storm, the first-year head coach in Friartown has the program trending in the right direction.

Now, Providence will look to complement its two big portal additions and there’s no reason to doubt that its new coaching staff.