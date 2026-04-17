Cayden Boozer's Return Gives Duke Starting Point for Critical Offseason

It has been a very quiet offseason so far for the Duke basketball program.

After its gut-wrenching loss in the Elite 8 to UConn, sophomore guard Darren Harris entered the transfer portal as well as freshman Nikoals Khamenia but that’s all the noise that has come out of Durham.

There were no NBA Draft declarations or return announcements until Thursday when the Blue Devils revealed that freshman point guard Cayden Boozer will be back for his sophomore season.

Boozer’s return should not be overlooked for Duke, giving them a solid starting point in filling out its roster for next season and getting another year from a young player that got substantially better as the season progressed.

Many will only look to his costly turnover in the final seconds of the Elite 8, but Cayden Boozer averaged 12.5 points, 3.3 rebounds, and 4.8 assists per game in the NCAA Tournament while shooting 55.9-percent from the floor and 42.9-percent from 3-point range.

Duke is still awaiting the decision from junior guard Caleb Foster as the team is set to welcome 5-star guard Deron Rippey Jr. to the program this summer.

Cameon Boozer and Isaiah Evans are likely to enter the NBA Draft while players like Dame Sarr and Patrick Ngongba have important decisions to make regarding their futures and whether to return to the Blue Devils or attempt at starting their career in the NBA.

The expectation is that Jon Scheyer will build a roster that is comprised more of veterans, combining retention of his current team as well as additions from the transfer portal instead of using a freshmen heavy roster.

Scheyer nearly won a pair of National Championships behind two dominant freshman classes, but the Blue Devils fell short two years ago in the Final Four against Houston and this year against the Huskies.

Still, getting the confirmation from Cayden Boozer that he will be back next season is a great place to start the offseason for the Blue Devils.